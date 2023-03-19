ChatGPT and Dr Google ask about cancer advice.





Ashley M. Hopkins, Flinders University

ChatGPT is a kind of chatbot that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to write essays, turn computer novices into programmers, and help people communicate.

ChatGPT may also play a role in helping people understand medical information.

ChatGPT won’t replace conversations with doctors anytime soon, but our new research shows it may answer common questions about cancer.

Here’s what I found when I asked ChatGPT and Google the same question: The results may surprise you.

What does ChatGPT have to do with your health?

ChatGPT has been trained on large amounts of text data to generate conversational responses to text-based queries.

ChatGPT, combined with search engines like Google and Bing, represents a new era of AI technology that will change the way we navigate information online. This includes how to search for health information.

For example, you can ask ChatGPT questions like: Which cancers are the most common? Or could you write a brief English summary of common cancer symptoms that should not be ignored. Generate a fluent and coherent response. But are these correct?

We compared ChatGPT and Google

A newly published study compared how ChatGPT and Google responded to common questions about cancer.

What exactly is cancer? And what is the most common type of cancer?. There were also more complex questions about cancer symptoms, prognosis (how the condition might progress), and side effects of treatment.

For simple factual queries, ChatGPT provided concise responses of similar quality to Google’s feature snippets. Feature snippets are answers that Google’s algorithms highlight at the top of the page.

There were similarities between ChatGPT and Google Reply, but there were also significant differences. Google provided easy-to-read references (links to other websites) with the answer. ChatGPT returned different answers when asked the same question multiple times.

They also evaluated a slightly more complex question, ‘Is coughing a sign of lung cancer?’

Google’s feature snippet shows that a cough that doesn’t go away after three weeks is the main symptom of lung cancer.

But ChatGPT had a more nuanced response. Prolonged coughing has been shown to be a symptom of lung cancer. It also revealed that coughing is a symptom of many conditions and requires a doctor to get a proper diagnosis.

Our clinical team found these clarifications important.In addition to minimizing the likelihood of alarms, users should be given clear instructions on what to do next to seek medical attention. give.

What about more complicated questions?

Next, we asked about the side effects of certain anticancer drugs. Does pembrolizumab cause a fever? Should I go to the hospital?

Get the latest in science stories delivered straight to your inbox.

I asked ChatGPT about this five times and got five different responses. This is due to the randomness built into ChatGPT, which helps you communicate in a more human-like way, but with multiple responses to the same question.

All five responses recommended consulting a medical professional. However, not all said this was urgent or clearly defined how serious this side effect could potentially be. You said no, but you didn’t specify that it could happen.

In general, the quality of responses from ChatGPT to this question was rated low.

This is in contrast to Google which did not generate featured snippets, probably due to the complexity of the question.

Instead, Google relied on users to find the information they needed. The first link led to the manufacturer’s product website. This source clearly states that if you develop a fever with pembrolizumab, you should seek immediate medical attention.

What next?

We have shown that ChatGPT does not always provide a clearly visible reference to its responses. It provides different answers for a given single query and is not kept up to date in real time. It can also generate false responses in confident ways.

Unlike ChatGPT, Bings’ new chatbot, released after our research, has a clearer and more reliable process for outlining referrers, and we’re committed to keeping it as up-to-date as possible. purpose. This shows how rapidly this type of his AI technology is developing, and also that the availability of more advanced AI chatbots is likely to increase significantly.

However, in the future, AIs used as virtual assistants in healthcare should be able to communicate uncertainty about responses and generate consistently reliable responses, rather than crafting inaccurate answers. .

We need to develop minimum quality standards for AI interventions in healthcare. This includes reliably producing evidence-based information.

We also need to evaluate how AI virtual assistants are implemented to improve people’s health and avoid unintended consequences.

Healthcare-focused AI assistants can also be expensive, which raises questions of equity and who has access to these rapidly developing technologies.

Finally, healthcare professionals need to be aware of such AI innovations so they can discuss the limitations of AI with their patients.

Ganessan Kichenadasse, Jessica M. Logan, and Michael J. Sorich co-authored the original research paper referenced in this article.

Ashley M Hopkins, NHMRC Investigator Fellow, Clinical Cancer Epidemiology Laboratory Leader, Flinders University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Please read the original article.

universe

Cosmos is a quarterly scientific journal. We aim to inspire curiosity about The Science of Everything and make the world of science accessible to everyone.

Read scientific facts, not fiction…

There has never been a more important time to explain the facts, embrace evidence-based knowledge, and showcase the latest scientific, technological, and engineering breakthroughs. Cosmos is published by the Royal Institution of Australia, a charity that aims to connect people with the world of science. Financial contributions, both large and small, help provide access to trusted scientific information when the world needs it most. Support us by donating now or purchasing a subscription.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cosmosmagazine.com/news/chatgpt-and-dr-google/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related