How to remove personal information from Google





In the Internet age, the idea of ​​personal privacy is a myth. With just a few keystrokes, anyone can get their home address, phone number, email address, age and family name. The fact that this information is readily available puts us all in a dangerous position to become victims of fraud, stalking, and violence.

To make matters worse, our information was posted online without our consent.

The good news is that Google has made some big changes. This will give you more control over your personal information. On April 27th, the company announced that anyone would be able to request removal of their personal information from the search feature.

Open access to information is a key goal of search, but so is giving people the tools they need to protect themselves and keep sensitive personally identifiable information private. is. Google Search Global Her Policy Her lead Michelle Chang wants to update Google’s policy to give users more control over her online presence in search, according to her Google blog. Announced in

“[T]The Internet is constantly evolving, with information popping up in unexpected places and being used in new ways, so policies and protections must evolve as well,” Chan continued.

The new policy also allows searches to request the removal of personal information that could be used for financial fraud, such as login credentials and account numbers.

Here’s how to remove your phone number, email address, and other personal information from Google Search results. https://cnet.co/3y6utEa

Google’s new policy is a step in the right direction, but it doesn’t solve the problem entirely. “It’s important to remember that removing content from Google Search does not remove it from the internet, so we recommend contacting the hosting site directly.

Do you want to remove any of your personal information from Google Search? Visit the Topic Support page and scroll down to[削除リクエストの開始]Click the link. After following the prompts, you can specify the personal information that will appear in your searches, and you will be asked to share a list of relevant search terms such as your full name, maiden name and nickname. You can also share additional information before submitting your request.

After submitting your request, you will receive an email from Google confirming receipt of your request. It is unknown how long the removal process will take.

Google’s new policy changes come at a time when online fraud is on the rise. The Federal Trade Commission reported that a consumer lost his $5.8 billion to scammers in 2021. This is a 70% increase from the previous year.

The majority of fraud is done not only through online fraud, but also through identity theft and telephone solicitation.

To give the FTC the power to fight fraud, Senator Maria Cantwell, chairman of the Commerce Commission, is planning to introduce legislation this week to make it easier for the commission to sue rogue companies and fraudsters.

If the FTC remains disarmed from this vital authority, the millions of consumers and small businesses who have been scammed, deceived, or barred from competitive markets will never be completely gone. I don’t think so.

This article was originally published on 05.03.22

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.upworthy.com/how-to-remove-personal-information-from-internet-rp2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

