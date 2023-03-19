This woman emigrated from Russia to Israel and returned to the tech industry





Alona Levy grew up as an only child in the industrial city of Izhevsk in the Volga region of Russia.

Her mother was a marketing director for a large factory and her father worked as an engineer for an electrical company. A good student, her Levy earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s degree in mechanical engineering in her early twenties.

At the age of 23, wanting more opportunities than he was given, Levy decided to create aliyah.

I didn’t speak a word of Hebrew, and I had never been to Israel.

Her intuition was correct. When she arrived in Israel, Levi immediately felt connected to the country. It felt just right, like it was my place, she recalls.

She lives in Netanya and her first mission was to learn Hebrew. I decided to speak the language. I knew I wouldn’t be able to move forward without it.

She enrolled in the Hebrew Urpan and worked in a women’s clothing store to talk to Israelis all day, every day. Her Hebrew improved dramatically as a result. She also fondly recalls an elderly couple in her neighborhood who not only helped her learn her language, but also delighted her with stories of her life in Israel. .

The man was sitting outside under a building, weaving a hammock, says Levy. I waited for him to go downstairs, then followed him, pulled up a chair and talked to him. His talk was engaging and he never got annoyed with my Hebrew mistakes. I learned a lot from him on many levels.

Levi left Netanya in search of a better job opportunity in Tel Aviv. She worked for many years in a logistics export company, but when that company closed, she took a job with a large Israeli door manufacturer.

I worked there for 10 years, she says. I have an economics background and worked in the finance department.

During this time, Levi met her Israeli-born husband, a civil engineer. They have two children, Haim, who is now 9 years old. 5 year old Maya. They recently moved to Shoreham City. Levi said she felt it was time to change her life. Her commute to work at Rishon Letzion took too long, so she decided to go in a different direction and try something new.

back to tech

She said she wanted to retrain to work in tech, but didn’t know exactly how. Levi didn’t have the time or money to go back to school.

She read about a new subsidized training course from Qualitest, an AI-powered quality engineering company, to learn in-demand skills for working in high tech.

She says she met all the criteria for the five-month Validation and Verification training course and was thrilled to be accepted.

This training provides participants with the knowledge and skills to check medical devices and ensure compliance with all relevant regulations and safety measures. This course is a collaboration with a new national initiative, Heznek for High Tech.

Founded by the non-profit organization Heznek LAtid (Sprint to the Future), the initiative aims to help underrepresented young people who face professional and personal barriers to finding entry-level employment in high-tech. We provide quality technical training and employment opportunities. One of the program’s goals is to increase the number of women employed in the high tech sector.

Heznek for High Tech aims to reach 400 participants across Israel over the next two years and is supported by strategic funders JP Morgan, Bank Discount and the Israel Innovation Authority.

The course was very intensive, says Levy. We met twice a week for 5 hours each time. It sounds tedious, but it was actually very exciting and very interesting.

“The instructor was great and I met so many different people,” she continues. We worked on real-time projects and gained much-needed hands-on experience. This opened up a whole new world for me. i love it

Levy has completed a final course project that puts together a detailed report on the actual medical device, checks the application and ensures there are no bugs. She explains that the device is not yet on the market, so no further details can be given.

This course gave me the tools and confidence to learn something new, move forward and really grow. increase.

One of the main goals of the Heznek for High Tech program is to work with high-tech companies to develop and implement programs that meet industry needs. This, in turn, leads to successful integration into the workforce.

Levy currently works for Qualitest, servicing one of their major clients, Teva Pharmaceuticals. She can enroll in additional courses to learn computer programming and full stack her web development. Both of these skills are in demand in the high-tech sector.

The sky is the limit, she says with a smile.

Making Aaliyah at the age of 23 was a life-changing decision. Levi never looked back.

