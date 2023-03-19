Import Yahoo Finance Data to Google Sheets (Easiest Method 2023)





This article shows how to import Yahoo Finance data into Google Sheets using a custom app script. Please follow the steps below.

Import Yahoo Finance data into Google Sheets1.[拡張機能]Click[Apps スクリプト]Choose

Import Yahoo Finance data into Google Sheets using a custom script.in the main menu[拡張機能]Click[Apps スクリプト]Choose.

A new tab will appear with the Apps Script loaded.

2. Copy the script to Apps Script

As you can see, the script’s text area contains a few lines of placeholder code. Select them all, then press her Delete key on your keyboard to remove them. Then copy and paste the following code.

function yahooF(ticker) {

const url = `https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/${ticker}?p=${ticker}`;

const res = UrlFetchApp.fetch(url, {muteHttpExceptions: true});

const contentText = res.getContentText();

const price = contentText.match(/ (\d+[,]?[\d\.]+?)<\/fin-streamer>/); console.log(price[1]); return price[1];

}

The code is from Jason Hees’ article on Medium. thank you!

You can rename the project by clicking the box containing the words Untitled project. Hover your cursor over it to see the rename label. Click.

A small popup box will appear where you can set the project title. Once done,[名前の変更]Click.

3. Save project

Once you’ve copied the script into Apps Script, click on the main toolbar.[プロジェクトを保存]Click the icon to save your code. The icon is to the left of the run button.

When you save your code, the save icon turns gray instead of black.

4. Use Formula =yahooF(ticker) in your sheet

Return to your seat. Enter the yahooF expression with double quotes around the ticker (TSLA, AAPL, etc.). Google Sheets is the first to tell you that yahooF is an unknown function.

After setting the formula, click Enter. Script works! This formula displays the current price of the Nasdaq 100 (NQ=F).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lido.app/tutorials/yahoo-finance-google-sheets The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related