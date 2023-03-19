The Critical Role of Education and Talent in Developing Tech Entrepreneurs: Experts





Doha: Universities play a key role in educating the next generation of talents that society needs. As experts discussed at a recent event, many universities are embarking on various programs to help students become innovators and entrepreneurs.

The Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Council (QRDI) held a virtual event titled Education, Research and Service Startups? We discussed how important the role of universities is in fostering technology entrepreneurs and launching startups. We investigated the most effective programs in developing innovative thinking among students and whether universities should be involved in managing venture funds to invest in startups.

During the event, Dr. Lotfi Belkir, Associate Director of Entrepreneurial Transformation, SIEED Office, Qatar University, spoke about the role of education and good practice in leading to positive outcomes, and the importance of developing tech entrepreneurs, including startups. emphasized. The university has three missions, he said: teaching, research and service.

The central role of universities is to promote the growth of society, whether economically, socially or environmentally. Universities are the core engines of that progress. Looking at the university model, today we Specialize in those faculties, departments, and subspecialties. .

With the advent of the information age, there is a trend towards specialization, innovation comes from entrepreneurs and technology entrepreneurs, and economic growth and new job creation are mostly driven by start-ups rather than established firms. He added that it comes from

QU sees innovation not in terms of being technology-driven and lab-driven, but as a holistic way of creating value in IP, business, or market-driven societies as long as innovation occurs.

We have essentially created social and sustainable economic impact as the fourth pillar after education, research and service. It is intended for the entire university community. We approach it as a holistic approach that focuses on training talent who can work in this entrepreneurial society and economy, rather than just focusing on founders. Because it doesn’t help solve major and complex challenges, he pointed out.

Dr. Belkir added: Appropriate education and training based on years of experience is essential and necessary for training entrepreneurs. We have also developed a framework called the Universal He Innovation He Framework that integrates many entrepreneurial models such as Agile and Lean startup models. Startups go through several stages of development, including incubation, training, funding appropriate to a particular stage of development, and support.

It started as an experiment, and it’s been a year since we launched our entire stage-based comprehensive ecosystem and training program. So far we have seen promising results. Five of our early teams have registered as companies and are starting to see sales and market traction, some of which are IP-based.

Entrepreneurship, innovation and sustainable development must be embedded in all areas to enable young children to succeed and make an impact in the market. We believe it is our job to bring entrepreneurship, innovation and education as an enhanced educational experience. I believe that with proper instruction and course timing, it can be done.

Ben Manby Croft, Director of Entrepreneurship at Imperial College London. Dame Fiona Murray DCMG CBE Professor, William Porter Professor of Entrepreneurship at MIT Graduate School of Management and Associate Dean of Innovation and Inclusion, shares insights, Senior Advisor to Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Council and Entrepreneurship The event was moderated by Dr. Francis Yeo, Professor at the National University of Singapore.

