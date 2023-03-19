Huawei replaced thousands of US-banned parts with Chinese versions: Founder





Chinese tech giant Huawei has been targeted by Washington over cybersecurity concerns.

Chinese tech giant Huawei has replaced thousands of U.S.-banned product components with in-house versions, the company’s founder said, according to a transcript of a recent speech released by a university in Shanghai.

Huawei, a major supplier of telecommunications equipment, smartphones and other advanced gadgets, has been targeted by Washington in recent years due to cybersecurity and espionage concerns.

Former President Donald Trump’s administration has effectively banned American companies from doing business with the company, and his successor, Joe Biden, has imposed further sanctions, including a ban on the sale of new Huawei equipment in the United States. imposed.

The move has forced the company to find new ways to get its semiconductors and other components, according to a transcript posted by Shanghai Jiao Tong University on Friday. It says it replaced more than 13,000 parts with domestic versions during the year. .

The company has also redeveloped more than 4,000 circuit boards for its products, Ren said in a speech given on Feb. 24.

“For now, the board (production) is stable because domestically produced parts are being supplied.

He didn’t provide details about which specific parts are sourced from within China or what percentage of Huawei’s total supply.

AFP could not independently verify Ren’s allegations, and a Huawei representative contacted by AFP on Saturday declined to comment further.

Responding to questions from attendees, Ren said, “There are still problems with manufacturing advanced microchips in China, so we have to find other ways to have a relationship[with the US]on chips.” said.

He added that Huawei spent $23.8 billion on research and development last year and plans to invest more in the coming years as profits rise.

“We are still in difficult times, but we have not stopped on the road to progress.

