The future of techno-pedagogy is already here





Of course, many of the tools already existed when lockdowns closed schools and education centers. Video calls, applications for setting up classes and lectures, and interactive educational platforms needed to improve as we went along.

This is known as techno-pedagogy, which consists of combining traditional pedagogy (educational sciences responsible for planning, analyzing and evaluating various teaching and learning processes) with technology to optimize teaching. produced something. This is known as Technical Education Design and is the result of a dynamic process across multiple disciplines.

Technology has been part of mainstream education since the 1970s, but these days it’s a part of everyone’s everyday life. Techno-Pedagogy aims to enable interaction between teachers and students via a platform to add knowledge and take education a step further.

On the one hand, the pandemic has helped accelerate and entrench the use of existing technology, allowing education to continue under lockdown and even remotely, but also allowing us all to stay connected through things like video calls and social media. It’s been a long time since I’ve been in the middle of a long time.

When it comes to symbiosis with technology, there are groups that are almost naturally symbiotic with technology. It’s Generation Alpha, born after 2010 and 100% digital natives. For them, no distinction is made, especially if they have the financial means to access technical resources. And above all, because today’s hybrid world (face-to-face and virtual) is real and irreversible, education and teacher training must undergo fundamental changes, above all for this generation. It’s for

The Telefnica Foundation offers an excellent alternative. At the Telefnica Foundation, education and digital training are fundamental pillars, “to ensure that no one is left behind in this new, fast-paced world of technology.” For some time, they have been working with teachers, students and social organizations to foster digital transformation and, among other things, “to ensure that the digital divide does not impede access to education for the most vulnerable”. .

Through various projects, the Telefnica Foundation trains teachers with digital workshops and webinars on the premise of training digital leaders. For example, in 2022 he will have a ProFuturo course, providing knowledge on ICT, innovation and digital skills, as well as audio-visual resources including various suggestions for classrooms, all virtually and free of charge.

Additionally, through webinars, meetings with experts were created to accompany teachers and create enriching interactions.

A platform for every taste and need

Among the most widely used educational platforms is Schoolgy, one of the leaders. Currently, he has over 40 million users in his 60,000 schools worldwide. He is also one of the most widely selected (over 21,000 students) in Argentina due to its digital library and learning applications based on artificial intelligence.

A wide variety of platforms exist to meet every need. One example is Edpuzzle, which allows teachers to easily organize and edit video lessons. Since its launch in 2013, it has collected 30 million videos.

Another example is Matific, which is specifically designed to take away the fear of math. This platform encourages students from his 4-year-old to her 13-year-old through fun games.

A big challenge awaits

Tools exist. The challenge is to improve them and make them accessible to all. Imagining a copy-free classroom where children can access a digital library for home use and leave their physical books at school is still within everyone’s reach in Argentina. not some reality.

It’s been several years since technology entered the classroom (and everyday life), but there are still many steps to be taken and a focus on leveraging technology for teaching and learning. Here we reach the point of digital literacy, which is nothing less than the new literacy of the 21st century. In addition to learning to read and write, there are social networks, algorithms, and more.

In order to achieve improvements and progress, it is important to ensure universal access to devices (mobile phones, notebooks, tablets) and internet connectivity. In recent years, Argentina has thrived in terms of technological innovation and the integration of digital technologies into education policy, but there are still severe inequalities, with access and quality being the biggest challenges.

Incorporating digital technology into learning improves school time as classes are synchronous and asynchronous, returning to the concept of hybrids and bringing teacher support in and out of the classroom. Techno-pedagogy is no longer the future, but the present where we must continue to move forward on the basis that it should be a reality accessible to all.

