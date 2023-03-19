TECO 2030 wins NOK 50 million grant from Innovation Norway





TECO 2030 unlocks NOK 50 million grant from Innovation Norway.

TECO 2030 (OSE: TECO, OTCQX: TECFF, ISIN: NO0010887516) unlocks NOK 50 million granted by Innovation Norway. This grant was granted to his TECO 2030 in October 2021. TECO 2030 has preconditions for the release of funds, which have now been fulfilled.

Innovation Norway, an important means by which the Norwegian government supports innovation and development in Norwegian companies and industries, has granted TECO 2030 ASA NOK 50 million in development support. The grant is offered in the environmental technology category and is related to Innovation Norway’s mandate to promote research and development projects, value creation in the country and responsible business creation.

TECO 2030 was given the second largest single-project grant allocation for 2021. This is intended to facilitate the deployment of his TECO 2030s PEM fuel cell technology in applications for the maritime and heavy duty industries.

TECO 2030 Group CEO Tore Enger said:

We are moving full speed ahead to provide large-scale and marine PEM fuel cells to various energy-intensive industries.

“Innovation Norway’s grant will enable us to accelerate the development and deployment of our fuel cells, as well as the industrialization of our production facility in Narvik.

Support from Innovation Norway will promote green technology knowledge and economic growth in a region that aspires to become Norway’s green industry hub.

Monica Ahyee, Regional Director of Innovation Norway Nordland, said:

The company is working on one of the world’s largest and most ambitious hydrogen fuel cell ventures.

“This is an important investment for both national strategy and regional development. Innovation Norway’s role is to de-risk during the development phase and the company has already achieved some important financial and technical milestones.”

About TECO 2030 ASA

Construction of Europe’s first giga production facility for hydrogen PEM fuel cell stacks and modules in Narvik, Norway. Production capacity will be built from 2023 to early 2024, with targets of 120 MW of fuel cells in 2024, 400 MW in 2025 and 1.6 GW of output capacity in 2030.

TECO 2030 is a Norway-based clean technology company developing zero-emission technologies for maritime and heavy industry. Our company develops PEM hydrogen fuel cell stacks and his PEM hydrogen fuel cell modules. This makes ships and other heavy-duty applications pollution-free.

The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange’s Euronext Growth under the ticker TECO and New York’s OTCQX under the ticker TECFF. TECO2030 is a spin-off from his TECO Maritime Group, which has been providing technology and services to the global shipping industry since 1994. For more information, please visit www.teco2030.no.

TECO 2030 unlocks NOK 50 million grant from Innovation Norway, Lysaker, Norway, 17 March 2023

