Banks warn technicians





The failure of Silicon Valley Bank rocked the bank’s backbone tech industry, leaving shocked entrepreneurs to save money while lamenting the loss of a place that served as an innovation fraternity club. I am grateful for the government’s grace.

“They were the gold standard,” Stefan Kalb, CEO of Seattle startup Shelf Engine, said in an interview last week. Told. Transfer millions of dollars to other banks.

The Biden administration’s move to insure all deposits above the $250,000 per account guarantee limit for Silicon Valley banks is “obvious” to Israel, whose booming tech sector is “connected with the umbilical cord to Silicon Valley.” “It was a sigh of relief,” said John Medved. , founder of Israeli venture capital crowdfunding platform OurCrowd.

But gratitude for the deposit guarantees that keep thousands of tech startups paying their employees and other bills is growing among entrepreneurs and venture capital partners reeling from the Silicon Valley bank’s collapse. It was mixed with a moment of reflection.

The crisis has “forced all businesses to re-evaluate the companies they partner with in banking,” says Rajeeb Dey, CEO of London-based startup Learnerbly, which provides a platform for workplace learning. says Mr.

Entrepreneurs who used to keep all their startup money in Silicon Valley banks began to realize that it made more sense to spread their money across multiple institutions, as the big banks were seen as safer harbors. I’m here.

Kalb started last week by opening an account with JPMorgan Chase, the largest US firm with about $2.4 trillion in deposits. This is 13 times his deposits at Silicon Valley Bank, the 16th largest in the United States.

Bank of America has acquired some of the money that Electric Era deposited in Silicon Valley Bank, and Seattle startup CEO Quincy Lee said he would put the rest of the company’s money in the bank as part of a diversification plan. We expect to be able to easily find other candidates to hold.

“Any bank is happy to accept startup funding,” says Lee.

Still, funding the inherently risky ideas underlying the tech startups that have become Silicon Valley Bank’s specialty since they were founded in the wake of a game of poker in 1983 will likely become more difficult. It is feared that more innovation.

Silicon Valley is a “go-to” venture capitalist looking for financial partners more open to unconventional business propositions than large, established peers with poor technology grasp It quickly established itself as a place.

Leah Ellis, CEO and co-founder of Sublime Systems, a company in Somerville, Massachusetts that commercializes the low-carbon cement manufacturing process. “They were woven into the fabric of the startup community I was a part of, so banking with SVB was very easy.”

Venture capitalists opened accounts at Silicon Valley Banks just as the tech industry was booming, and advised entrepreneurs who funded them to do the same.

That cozy relationship ended last year when the bank revealed a $1.8 billion loss on low-yield bonds it bought before interest rates began to spike, using technology achievements to spread the word about finance. has raised alarm among its savvy customer base. Turned into a disastrous run of deposits.

Bob Ackerman, founder and managing director of venture funder AllegisCyber ​​Capital, describes mass withdrawal requests from Silicon Valley banks as a “circular firing squad” aimed at “shooting your best friend.” It was likened to self-harm by

Many of Silicon Valley Bank’s approximately 8,500 employees are now unemployed, even though the government regulators currently overseeing the operation told them they would be offered work at 1.5 times their salary for 45 days. I feel myself hanging in limbo, said Rob McMillan, who worked there. 32 years.

“I don’t know who will pay when,” McMillan said. “I think we all missed our paychecks. I don’t know if there are benefits.”

Even if all of Silicon Valley Bank’s depositors fully recover, its demise is expected to leave a void in the technology sector that may be difficult to fill. In an essay posted on his LinkedIn page, prominent venture capitalist Michael Moritz described Silicon Valley Bank as “the people behind the counter know their customers by name, they smile, and they’re real people.” He likens it to a cherished local market that charges a price. sell me meat “

Silicon Valley banks are fading at a time when startups were already struggling to raise capital. Falling tech stock values ​​and steady rises in interest rates have forced venture capitalists to retreat. In one of his areas of expertise, he helped bridge financial gaps with loans known as “venture debt” woven into funds provided by venture capitalist clients.

“Many great ideas, many great teams will not get funding because the barriers to entry are too high or not enough people are willing to invest,” said William Lin.Cybersecurity Founder of startup Symmetry Systems and partner at venture capital firm ForgePoint.

With the Silicon Valley bank gone and venture capitalists pulling the reins, we expect fewer startups to be funded to pursue ideas in the same tech areas. If that happens, it foreshadows an increase in competition that will ultimately see the biggest tech companies even stronger than they are today.

“There will come a day of real computation in the startup world,” predicts Amit Yoran, CEO of cybersecurity firm Tenable.

That may be true, but entrepreneurs like Lee and Kalb spent weekends worrying that all their hard work would be ruined if they couldn’t get money out of Silicon Valley banks. After that, I feel like I’ve already experienced an emotional gallows.

“It was like being stuck in a doomsday loop,” Lee said.

Despite his focus on growing the business of Shelf Engine, which helps grocers manage grocery orders, he vowed not to forget a “very hard lesson.”

“Banks are clearly not as secure as I used to think,” he said.

