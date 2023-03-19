The Countdown Begins for AfricArenas’ Innovative Jhb Summit





With the AfricArenas Johannesburg Summit approaching, the excitement in Africa’s tech ecosystem is clear. This year’s summit promises to be a game changer, with a focus on deep technology, hardware, enterprise and climate tech.

Boasting some of the finest speakers from the continent and the globe, the event will take place from Wednesday 29 March to Thursday 30 March 2023 at The Forum in Johannesburg, South Africa. More than 20 start-ups from across Africa showcase their innovative and scalable ventures to a diverse audience of local and international investors.

The summit also featured popular keynote speakers and panelists, including Natalie Kolbe, Managing Partner of Norsken 22, Muxorishi Mashamba, Chief Executive Officer of SEFA, and Akash Maharaj, Equity Finance and Investment Executive of Standard Bank. increase.

As Africa’s leading technology ecosystem accelerator, AfricaArena has played a role in connecting startups across the continent with investors and partners around the world. Over the years, we have organized several summits and bootcamps across Africa to create a platform for startups to showcase their innovations and connect with investors.

One of the highlights of the upcoming Johannesburg Summit is a panel discussion on the recent Silicon Valley Bank (SBV) collapse and the future of venture capital in South Africa vs the rest of Africa.

The discussion will be moderated by Anthony Catt, founder of Ventures 54, a pan-African startup, technology and investment ecosystem building advisory firm. Panelists include Matshamba of Anza Capital, Van-Lee Gunyere and Vuyo Agoma-Mzini of Launch Africa Ventures.

The collapse of SBV, the second-largest bank failure in US history, has shocked the entire global venture capital industry. A panel discussion will explore the impact of the SBV demise on the African venture capital industry and critically explore the complexities of VC on the continent. Organizers say it promises to be a thought-provoking and insightful discussion, one that both investors and startups won’t want to miss.

Africa Arena partners with TIA

In addition to the panel discussion, AfricaArena also announced a new partnership with the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA) this weekend. TIA is focused on bridging the R&D gap in higher education institutions, science councils, public institutions, the private sector and commercialization.

Our partnership with AfricaArena will give start-ups, founders and investors access to technology ecosystems within the African continent, increasing opportunities for innovation and growth.

Akash Maharaj of Standard Bank, Natalie Kolbe of Norrsken22 and Jocelyn Nyaguse of Startupbootcamp Afritech. They are one of his speakers at the 2023 Africa Arena Johannesburg Summit. Photo: Courtesy/Ventureburn

AfricaArena Johannesburg Summit 2023 promises to be a catalyst for innovation and growth in the African technology ecosystem, said Christophe Viarnaud, Founder and CEO of AfricaArena. He is also the CEO of technology company Methys Group, a cluster of highly innovative organizations that accelerate innovation efforts for clients around the world.

With exciting start-ups showcasing innovation, investors looking for the next big thing and thought-provoking discussions about the future of venture capital in Africa, the summit is not to be missed, says Viarnaud. Our partnership with TIA is also an important step in creating more opportunities for African start-ups and investors, and we can’t wait to see the impact it will have on the African tech ecosystem.

African deep tech

Other program highlights from the Johannesburg Summit include Savant founder Nick Savant, who will deliver a keynote on the state of deep technology in Africa. With a career spanning nearly 20 years, responsible for the commercialization of technology businesses, Hood has taken tech, medical device and renewable energy businesses from concept stage to international markets.

As a passionate entrepreneur who has built his business from first principles, his insights into African deep technology are sure to be thought-provoking and inspiring. The deep technology landscape in Africa is evolving rapidly, with enormous potential for many entrepreneurs, investors and researchers to leverage advanced technologies to solve complex challenges in various sectors. is aware of

From AI-driven healthcare solutions to innovative renewable energy technologies and cutting-edge fintech solutions, the continent’s deep tech ecosystem is receiving increasing global attention and investment.

While there are still significant hurdles to overcome, such as access to funding and skilled talent, there is no doubt that the African deep tech scene is poised for significant growth in the years to come.

The summit will also feature key analysis on the scaling of Femtech in Southern Africa, which promises to be the highlight of the event. Jocelyn Nyaguse, her lead in storytelling and marketing at Startupbootcamp Afritech, is one of her panelists.

With extensive experience in the startup ecosystem and commitment to spreading the stories of innovators across the African continent, Nyaguse is sure to bring a fresh perspective to the discussion. Her job is to help startups prepare their pitches and tell their stories in a more effective way, making femtech an invaluable resource for anyone looking to expand her business in Southern Africa. It is

