Why Bank Collapses Don’t Cause Panic in Emerging Markets





The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the 16th largest bank in the United States, has sent shock waves across global financial markets.

As a provider of banking services to nearly half of technology and life sciences ventures, it is (or was) the go-to bank for the venture-backed startup market.

For Israelis, this begs the question: What impact could this seismic event have on the well-being of our own tech startup environment?

Various explanations were given for the cause of the failure, but the most common one was a bank run by the customer. A bank crackdown is when a large number of bank customers attempt to withdraw money from a financial institution.

Not all money is in the bank at all times. Rather, money is lent to borrowers.

Not all deposits are loaned. A portion is held as a reserve so that banks have cash available for regular withdrawals by depositors. But if too many depositors try to withdraw their money at the same time, the bank will fail.

Will SVB’s demise have significant ramifications in Israel, home to Silicon Wadi, a tech startup scene akin to Silicon Valley?

Simply put, no big impact.

good shock absorber

Israel’s economy is strong enough to absorb the shock and move forward.

This is not intended to sugar coat the event in the US and may have consequences.

A bank failure would mean that some of its customers, including Israeli companies, would no longer have access to funds to meet their salaries and other obligations. Unless they have access to other funds, it can depress them.

In many cases, even in most cases, you have access to other funds. Current investors may lend or invest additional funds in a venture to keep it going if the venture has a prospect of success.

Similarly, other investors may also offer to fund the venture.

The threat of bankruptcy comes from the failure of the bank that holds the money. A viable business can always find additional funding.

layoffs and positive trends

That said, the timing isn’t ideal. Israeli tech industries, like those in the United States, are now shrinking the elegant language for laying off workers.

For tech workers, this is not an opportunity to strike another blow at the tech industry. As a result, we may see a period of increasing layoffs in the Israeli tech industry.

If job cuts get too serious, they could affect the real estate industry, which is a major beneficiary of the salaries that tech workers earn.

Professor Micheal Humphries, Jerusalem Institute of Technology. Photo courtesy of JCT

But Israel’s economy is strong enough to handle the downturn. Job vacancies, a measure of economic strength, stood at 142,730 at the end of January 2023 (latest data available), up slightly from December 2022.

The Central Bureau of Statistics business trends survey, released on February 6, 2023, reveals positive economic trends. Foreign tourist arrivals have increased by 2.9% in the last 3 months and 4.8% in the previous 3 months.

Recession unlikely

A slowdown in the tech sector of the economy will certainly affect the overall economic forecast. But a recession in Israel due to the US banking crisis is unlikely.

Along with the economic strength, the government promises to intervene if necessary, further reducing the likelihood of a recession.

Does the government have the resources to fund support for local high-tech industries?

In January of this year, the Treasury Department confirmed that the fiscal surplus in the last 12 months (2022) has been driven by an increase in revenues rather than a decrease in spending as in the past.

In other words, the Israeli economy is doing well enough that tax revenues exceed government spending.

So we can assume that the government has the necessary funds to stem a potential wave of recession.

Ultimately, the collapse of the SVB is why Israelis should not panic.

Micheal Humphries teaches Marketing and Management at the Jerusalem College of Technology Lev Academic Center, is Vice-Chairman of Business Administration at Touro College Israel, and teaches Finance.

