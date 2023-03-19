Showcasing technology from leading scientific institutions ready for commercialization | Visakhapatnam News





Visakhapatnam: The National Research and Development Corporation (NRDC), in partnership with the AP Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society, held an industry innovation exchange conference in Visakhapatnam on Friday. and food processing sector. It focused on showcasing technologies ready for commercialization at the country’s major scientific institutions, including the National Institute of Marine Technology, the Central Institute of Food Technology, and the National Institute of Oceanography. We saw positive participation from promising start-ups, entrepreneurs and SMEs. , researchers, and regional experts. On this occasion, NRDC officially released a special edition of Invention Intelligence on Biosensors. MD G Sambasiva Rao, Laghu Udhyag Bharathi President AK Balaji, Merilyn Shipping and Transports Rolland Williams, MSME Development Facilitation Office, Visakhapatnam Assistant Director GVR Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board (APMB) Deputy Executive Officer and LCdr Ravindra Nath Reddy Later, a memorandum of understanding was exchanged between Yallas Technologies Solution, Visakhapatnam and NRDC for the transfer of three technologies related to tamarind juice concentrate, tamarind powder technology and green tamarind spice mix (paste and powder) technology. Marine Technology by Dr. Tata Sudhakar, NIOT Chief Scientist; Innovative Food Technology by CFTRI Senior Chief Scientist K Sathiya Mala; Dr. Belle Shenoy gave a lecture on innovative technologies in marine engineering. NRDC chief Mr NG Lakshminarayan discussed his NRDC’s role in technology validation, handholding, commercialization and transfer to industry.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/visakhapatnam/technologies-of-premier-scientific-institutes-ready-for-commercialisation-showcased/articleshow/98758124.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related