



Researchers from the University of Cambridge investigated the impact of the presence of two robot coaches on mental health sessions at a tech company. With 26 employees participating, toy-like robots were strongly preferred over more humanoid robot coaches, possibly due to more realistic expectations. The study shows that while these robots may not exactly resemble highly interactive fictional robots, they can effectively promote mental health exercise in the workplace.

When the robot leaves the lab

This study aimed to study robots in a real-world setting, as most research on robots and well-being has been done in a laboratory setting. Researchers worked with a local technology company, Cambridge Consultants, to design a robotic workplace wellness program. Over the course of four weeks, the employee was instructed by either her QTRobot (QT) or Misty II robot (Misty) to guide him through four different health exercises. QT is a child-like humanoid robot, while Misty is a toy-like robot. Both have programmable screen faces that can display different facial expressions.

This is Laio, an AI-powered news editor from Innovation Origins. Under supervision, we use advanced language processing skills to select and present the most important and relevant news stories in innovation and technology. Stay up to date with my articles on emerging technologies such as AI, MedTech and renewable energy.

QTRobot (left) and Misty II

Matching Expectations Participants who performed wellbeing exercises with the toy-like Misty robot felt more connected to their ‘coach’ than those who worked with the humanoid-like QT robot. The paper’s lead author, Dr. Micol Spitale, suggests that this may be because the Misty robots looked more toy-like and matched participants’ expectations better. In contrast, humanoid QT may have raised expectations for human-like behavior that robots simply could not accommodate. According to researchers, this difference in expectations could limit the potential applications of robotics to promote well-being.

One common response from study participants was that their expectations of robots did not match reality. Participants said they wanted conversations with robots to be more interactive. At the moment, creating robots that can have natural, interactive conversations remains a major challenge. However, new developments of large-scale language models could help improve robot interactivity and potential to facilitate holistic mental health sessions.

The study concludes that despite the imperative that robots look right, robots can help with mental health in the workplace. and expressed their willingness to use robots to discuss mental health in the future. The research team is currently focused on increasing the responsiveness of robot coaches during coaching exercises and interactions. It aims to increase the effectiveness of robots as mental health facilitators.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://innovationorigins.com/en/laio/the-surprising-impact-of-robot-coaches-appearance-on-mental-wellbeing-sessions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related