



Rare earth metals are essential in a variety of modern technologies such as wind turbines, catalytic converters, optical cables and plasma monitors. As Europe moves towards a green energy transition, demand for these metals will skyrocket as well. Europe depends heavily on China for rare earth imports, making the industry vulnerable. Two of his solutions are currently being considered: mining and recycling.

Researchers at the Technical University of Munich have discovered that cyanobacterial strains have the potential to recycle rare earth metals from aqueous solutions. Essential for many high-tech applications, these precious metals are being depleted due to increasing demand and limited reserves.scientists claim [1] Their surprising discovery paves the way for a green circular economy, as the adsorption process is reversible, allowing metal extraction and biomass reuse.

This is Laio, an AI-powered news editor from Innovation Origins. Under supervision, we use advanced language processing skills to select and present the most important and relevant news stories in innovation and technology. Stay up to date with my articles on emerging technologies such as AI, MedTech and renewable energy.

Unlocking the potential of cyanobacteria

A breakthrough by researchers at the Technical University of Munich (in collaboration with the Kaiserslautern University of Applied Sciences) presents a groundbreaking process for the recycling of rare earth metals using cyanobacterial strains. Cyanobacteria, a previously unexplored biomaterial, can successfully adsorb these metals from aqueous solutions. The process is reversible and has the advantage of being environmentally friendly as the metal can be washed out of solution and the biomass can be reused.This innovative approach could help recycle rare earth metals from industrial wastewater generated in areas such as mining, electronics and chemical catalysis. [1].

Green Transition: Dependence on Rare Earth Metals

European projects like REEgain, funded by the European Regional Development Fund, are actively demonstrating the potential to absorb rare earth metals using bacteria, algae and fungi. [3]By developing new recycling strategies, Europe can gradually become more self-sufficient in critical materials needed for green energy goals. An industry study commissioned by Eurometaux predicts that recycling could meet his 40% to 75% of Europe’s clean energy metal demand by 2050, if the right investments are made. [3].

The best articles in your inbox every Sunday!

Recycling of rare earths is progressing not only in Europe but also in the United States. Researchers at the Critical Materials Institute have created a new process to extract rare earth metals directly from shredded e-waste. The global rare earth metal recycling market is projected to be worth $422 million by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate of 11.2% from 2021 to 2026. is shown. [3].

Future Prospects and Issues

Recycling of rare earth metals through bioabsorption techniques could significantly help Europe become more self-sufficient and less dependent on external suppliers. However, we note that this method is still in its infancy, faces potential challenges, and requires further optimization. The discovery of rare earth metals in Sweden also presents exciting opportunities for Europe, but the extraction process requires time and foresight.Availability of mining permits and environmental impact should be considered [2].

More than one million tonnes of rare earth elements, including important heavy elements such as dysprosium, yttrium and terbium, were recently discovered in Sweden and are considered crucial to the world’s clean energy transition. [2].

Developing efficient rare earth metal recycling methods and exploiting alternative resources will require more time and investment, but these efforts are important in achieving resource self-sufficiency in the long term. may play a role. As the global transition to clean energy accelerates, innovative recycling technologies may hold the key to a more sustainable and safer future.

sauce:

[1] Tsum[2] Origin of innovation[3] energy industry reviews

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://innovationorigins.com/en/laio/bacteria-breakthrough-recycling-rare-earth-metals-with-biomass/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related