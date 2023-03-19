Bargain mobiles no longer come from China





Not long ago, when asked what was the cheapest cell phone to buy, or the best quality and price, China was the almost uncontroversial answer. Times have changed, and today the answer is not only less clear, but something that is stepping on the accelerator: the Google Pixel A.

China’s mobile phones are changing…and it’s not bad

China’s mobile phone strategy (apart from Huawei) is inevitably influenced by the most popular company, Xiaomi. It’s easy to explain Xiaomi’s ten years of success in Spain. It offers amazing features for its price. If you’re wondering how they’d make money if they started their journey with a bargain phone, the key is that they’re a Trojan horse for their entire ecosystem.

Then other brands arrived, recognizing the tough competition and barriers to entry that these adjusted prices envisioned, and chose quality prices as their fortress, taking what used to be Realme or Huawei’s satellite brands as examples. Provided (now independent and powered by Google), Honor.

The battles were different for each range, but ultimately the key to the most ruthless markets (between 200 and 300 euros, budgets of almost half the Spanish population, according to Milanuncios research collected in La Sexta). is as follows: If A is better than B and your neighbor is offering A for 200 euros then it’s hard to compete with B for 250 euros if you want to compete with Xiaomi go to the mud and get POCO X3 Pro Xiaomi Had to use Broken Deck. Today, that strategy is history.

Analysis of Zataka’s POCO X3 Pro

But it’s been a while since “Chinese” was no longer synonymous with cell phone bargains. There are several reasons, but the main reason is that they no longer need to build a foothold. They’ve already gained a foothold, they’ve evolved, and they’re ready to go head-to-head with the best on the market. Risking all of the price factors to make yourself known is a sensible plan at first, but once you get past that stage, it makes no sense to underestimate the technology.

OPPO, Realme, OnePlus, Xiaomi or Honor are already mature in the West. And it shows: they are in a position to compete for the best phone of the year with the Xiaomi 13 Pro or the OPPO Find X5 Pro (with the OPPO Find X6 Pro as a starting point), but it is the innovations and integrations that are the latest and greatest things cost money. This is not necessarily bad news, quite the opposite. The fact that more brands are on top, offering alternatives and serious competition is working in our favor as we consume them.

You won’t find a 250 euro terminal with a high-end Snapdragon chip anymore

But if you’re looking for a cheap phone looking at China, there’s bad news: you won’t find a terminal with a high-end Snapdragon chip for €250, as it was simply an impossible proposition from a numbers standpoint. I want to emphasize something. We tend to think of bargain mobiles as having very good hardware for the price, but that’s a misleading perception.

First, because not everything is hardware (as long as it provides a smooth user experience), and second, because you probably don’t need more than that, so some people don’t prioritize performance above all else. So, for example, even the magnificent POCO F3 had a camera as its Achilles heel. A plain fact worth remembering: A bargain does not mean perfection.

Best competitor is Mountain View

Accurately refuting this mantra of power is the Google Pixel A. The Pixel 6a notably comes with a Google Tensor chip and 6GB of RAM, which in our experience delivers solvent performance that doesn’t cause issues in games, applications, or 3D graphics. The dazzling technical sheet draws you in from the start, but if another more modest a priori adheres to “nothing to dispute on a daily basis,” why else? A closer look reveals that it excels in virtually every aspect. The balance is good, but he has two winning shots to bring anyone to the canvas with a price-to-quality ratio.

The first key lies in the brand, with the long shadow of the big G cypress, guaranteeing Android exclusive features and support for three years of system updates and five years of security patch updates, surpassed only by Apple. is to be , Samsung’s high-end, and most recently OnePlus’ best. For Pixels, it doesn’t matter if you buy the A model or the flagship. First Right Hook: Guaranteed years of up-to-date software.

Most of the best camera phones on the market have a common thread. They are typically high end. Or the same thing: taking good photos is worth the money. In the midst of so many proposals that invite you to dig deep in your pocket is the Google Pixel 6a for 9. Google has once again shown that you don’t need fancy tech sheets when it comes to megapixels and sensors. their processing power. Crochet up to the chin.

The total KO comes with a price: 459 euros, they leave the favorite fork of the Spanish citizens, but sometimes suffer (holy and like Android) a significant reduction of about 100 euros, very common to I can’t tell you how many times I had to notify potential buyers. It might be a little out of your comfort zone, but considering it’s comparable to much more expensive phones in cameras and updates, it’s a bargain on all characters.

And the Google Pixel 7a? Aside from the necessary hardware revamps like the Tensor G2 chip and the jump to 8GB of RAM, it gets you where you need it most on screen (least valuable in our analysis at 8.5). Rumor has it that it will feature a 6.1-inch AMOLED panel with up to 90 Hz, but that generally points to a conservative update that will bombard the price. The new Google Pixel 7a remains in the ointment as a bargain mobile with a sensible increase given the general uptick.

Zataka Android | Best Midrange Phones: Which Models to Buy and Which Models We Recommend

Home | Analysis of Google Pixel 6a, Ivn Linares

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.xatakandroid.com/moviles-android/despues-google-pixel-6a-he-leido-rumores-pixel-7a-tengo-claro-movil-chollo-no-viene-china The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related