Google found 18 zero-day vulnerabilities in Samsung Exynos chips





If you own an Android smartphone from brands such as Samsung, Pixel, Vivo, etc., your device could be at serious risk. His in-house Google security analyst at Project Zero suggests that malicious people could be able to control your device simply by knowing your phone number.

According to Project Zero’s blog, hackers have access to a selection of smartphones from Samsung, Vivo and in-house Pixel phones with 18 zero-day vulnerabilities. These vulnerabilities are related to devices with his Exynos chip made by Samsung. To be exact, it’s a modem that allows hackers to execute code remotely.

Simply put, a hacker can remotely access a smartphone of their choice with an Exynos modem at the baseband level with just a phone number. Besides phones, several other products using the Exynos Auto T5123 chipset are also vulnerable.

Which smartphones are affected by the Exynos modem vulnerability?

Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 7 series smartphones are affected by this compromise. This includes Pixel 6a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro.

Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy S22 (review) Exynos variants also appeared on several devices such as the Galaxy M33, Galaxy M13, Galaxy M12s, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A53, Galaxy A33, Galaxy A21s, Galaxy A13, Galaxy A12, and GalaxyA04 series. affected with of smartphones.

Finally, Vivo smartphones such as the Vivo S16, S15, S6, X70, X60 and Vivo X30 series are also affected by this vulnerability.

A simple security patch from the OEM should fix the issue, but users with the aforementioned smartphones should disable Wi-Fi calling and Voice-over-LTE (VoLTE) to keep their smartphones safe. recommended. And update your smartphone as soon as possible to keep it safe.

