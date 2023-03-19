Mexican Chemist Helped Save Ozone Layer — Transcontinental Times





MEXICO: Today, March 19, 2023, Google celebrated the 80th birthday of famed Mexican chemist Dr. Mario Molina with a colorful Google Doodle.

Co-winner of the 1995 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, Dr. Molina is best known for his pioneering work that led to the protection of the earth’s ozone layer.

Dr. Molina was born in Mexico City in 1943 and had a passion for science from an early age. According to his Google doodles, he turned his bathroom into his makeshift lab and enjoyed observing microbes with a toy microscope.

Dr. Molina received a BA in Chemical Engineering from the National Autonomous University of Mexico and a Ph.D. from the University of Freiburg, Germany before moving to the United States for postdoctoral research at the University of California, Berkeley and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. technology.

In the early 1970s, Dr. Molina conducted research on the effects of synthetic chemicals on the Earth’s atmosphere. His groundbreaking discovery was that chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) are depleting the ozone layer and causing harmful UV rays to reach the earth’s surface.

He and his colleagues wrote about their findings in the scientific journal Nature. Their work became the basis for the Montreal Protocol, an international agreement to stop the production of nearly 100 chemicals that harm the ozone layer.

Dr. Molina has received numerous awards for her contributions to science and the environment, including the 2013 Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the United States.

He died of a heart attack on October 7, 2020 at the age of 77. But his research lives on through the Mario His Molina Center, Mexico’s leading research institution working to make the world more sustainable.

