Here are the skills you need to succeed in tech in 2023





In 2022, tech jobs have been hit hard. According to Layoffs.fyi, 424 tech companies laid off his 120,253 employees in the first two months of 2023. But it may not be as bad as it seems. “This kind of restructuring happens regularly, and many companies are taking advantage of this opportunity to hide in the recession,” says Talent Development Accelerator for New Generation Women in the Workplace. explains Rachel Bellow, co-founder of Bonfire.

Looking at the number of hires and layoffs over the last 24 months, we can see that companies like Meta, Salesforce, and Microsoft are hiring far more employees than they laid off. The industries that have seen the biggest declines since last spring are Technology, Information and Media (down 41%). To remain competitive in these areas, job seekers must maintain high technical skills.

Whether you want to maintain your current position, survive a company reorganization, or secure a new role, continuing to grow intellectually and emotionally will help your career. We asked career experts and tech veterans to share their thoughts on the skills needed to succeed in tech in 2023. After all, some are less technical.

As the world and the way we work have changed forever, the way we define terms like management, communication and leadership must keep up with the times. This is because many of the pre-Covid methods are outdated. Bestselling author of Happiness and Beyond Happiness. It’s time to remember that we can be wise in how we choose to grow, develop, and rebuild our skills. If automation can do something better that will never replace being human, the potential for us to remain relevant and valuable is always there.

LinkedIn’s 2023 Most In Demand Skills Report is a great starting point to assess your experience and where you might need to strengthen your skills, but it goes beyond. is not just looking for software developers. Finance, sales, operations, cloud. He’s also looking for developers who can weave in their computing knowledge, Lim says. Companies are looking for people with a variety of skills.

Twenty years ago people were told to become specialists, but today, when skills are obsolete and automated, that’s dangerous. To succeed in the tech industry in 2023, talent needs to have her T-shaped skill set, said her CEO and CEO of Sandbox, her HR tech company dedicated to leveraging and motivating talent. Founder Danielle Boris says: People need to have broad knowledge across their disciplines and deep knowledge in one of her disciplines to be more valuable to an organization, especially one that is continuously adapting its employees. There is, explains Boris.

Today’s job market is constantly evolving, and many employers are moving to a skills-first mindset when hiring. Andrew McCaskill, LinkedIn Career Expert and author of The Black Guy in Marketing newsletter, explains: Make a list of the skills you already have and the ones you don’t have to build on. say.

Like LinkedIn, Upwork has a list of the most in-demand skills for 2023 and 60 million Americans (39% of the U.S. workforce) have done at least some freelance work in the last 12 months. published data showing the A successful freelancer also means having a complete toolkit. Upwork freelancer and Mr. Sharepoint. The more quality skills you have, the more marketable you are, so you’ll always have a desire to learn and stay on the cutting edge of technology.

