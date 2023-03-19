See art inspired by Wabanaki’s story of creation





The art may exhibit serenity, but Spasaqsit Possesom, also known as Ron Tremblay, said everything in his work is very much alive.

This includes his own work on display at the George Fry Gallery on Queen Street, Fredericton, as part of an exhibition by Indigenous students, alumni and faculty at the New Brunswick College of Craft and Design.

The exhibit “Beginning with Thought” shows how all creation stories begin with thought, said artist Lisa Maud Aubin-Brub.

“This is where we make our own creation stories about our medium,” she said.

See | Artist Lisa Maud Aubin-Brub describes the Wabanaki exhibition as follows:

According to the exhibition’s website, Wabanaki oral tradition claims that the world was created with a single thought from a mystical being.

The exhibit, which runs until March 28, features both traditional and contemporary works, including paintings, photography, quills, wood carvings, beadwork, and digital illustrations.

The artist created works using everyday items and materials from nature such as ash and sweetgrass.

Scroll through photos from CBC contributor Ann Paul and watch the video above from CBC video journalist Aniekan Etuhube to learn more about art.

Exhibition curator Emma Hassenkar Parley created this digital illustration called Breadwinner for the exhibition. (Ann Paul/CBC) The George Frye Gallery at 408 Queen Street is open Monday through Friday from 10am to 4pm. (Ann Paul/CBC) Rob Johnston uses butternut, paulownia , produced this piece called Annguak (now). Oil, leather, seal skin, glass beads. (Ann Paul/CBC) This piece by Lisa-Maude Aubin-Brub, called his Nutaptuwet, is about chasing deer. It is a one-pum that uses sinew, deer horn, and leather. (Anne Paul/CBC) Natasha Sakoby created this piece, Strength in Sadness, using a porcupine quill and birch bark. (Ann Paul/CBC) Wabanaki art exhibition will be on display until his March 28th. (Ann Paul/CBC) Spasaqsit Possesoms exhibits include Possesomuwin (left), acrylic on canvas, and Hunters Moon Rising (digital photography). (Anne Paul/CBC) Anne’s Eye

Photographer Ann Paul brings an Indigenous lens to the story of New Brunswick’s First Nations community. To see more of her work click here or click the image below.

