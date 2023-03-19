Shintaro Fujinami ‘perfect fit’ for Athletics, according to James Caprilian





Kaprielian says Fujinami fits right in A’s locker room when he first appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Shintaro Fujinami seems to be finding his way with the Athletics during spring training.

Speaking to NBC Sports California during the Cincinnati Reds A’s game at Hohokam Stadium on Saturday, starting pitcher James Caprilian explains how his rocker mate Fujinami is adapting to life in the United States. Did.

“Fuji is great,” said Caprilian. “My locker is right next to him, so I had the chance to get to know him, his translator, his masseuse, and Fuji very well. He’s adapted very well to the culture.

“It’s obviously different here, but he fits in well with everyone. I think he’s going to have a lot of success at the major league level and I’m excited to see him once the game actually starts. .are doing.”

Kaprielian says Fujinami has “something electric” and, like other A players, can’t wait to see how the 28-year-old’s repertoire translates once the 2023 MLB season begins in a few weeks. He added that there was only one.

Fujinami’s pitching was fully demonstrated on February 28 in his spring training debut against former AL MVP and compatriot Shohei Otani.

With Fujinami retaining a number of plus pitches in his repertoire, Capricorn was asked if he and the Japanese flamethrower had ever compared pitches, and Capricorn replied that his new teammate “I vented him,” he replied.

“I played catch once and he said he had never seen a ball move like that in Japan,” Kaprielian continued. “He told me so, and I was pretty confident in myself.

RELATED: A’s All-Star starter Blackburn to start 2023 season at IL

With Auckland’s 2022 All-Star Paul Blackburn set to start the season at IL, Fujinami should secure a spot in the rotation.

No matter where he pitches, Fujinami is already familiar and fans of the A’s want him to be a big contributor to Oakland moving forward.

