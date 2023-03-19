Tech job market in crisis, not expected to recover soon





“The high-tech industry is in crisis,” said a special report on job seekers from the high-tech industry released Sunday by the Israeli Employment Service. The report is based on a surge in job applicants from the tech industry, which increased by 71.5% from April 2022 to his February of this year, and is estimated to continue to rise after the US banking crisis.

2021 and the first half of 2022 were good for tech. The number of job seekers in the industry has dropped from 11,150 in October 2021 to 5,250 in April 2022. This reflects the boost the local tech industry received during the pandemic, but also the end of the eligibility period for unemployment benefits due to the pandemic. However, as mentioned above, from April 2022 to February 2023, he saw a 71.5% surge in job seekers from the tech sector to over 9,000. The share of tech job seekers among all job seekers increased from 3.75% in April 2022 to 5.85% in February this year.

The Employment Service said, “The data presented here refer to February 2023, before the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) crisis hit, leading to a wave of job cuts in the tech industry, according to estimates. High-tech appears to be at stake in Israel as the consistent upward trend in the number of job seekers in this industry is expected to intensify.” increase.

However, the Employment Service also presents reservations on the report. One is the ever-increasing number of tech workers. Therefore, it is not surprising that the number of job seekers will also increase. “During the coronavirus crisis, the tech industry has increased hiring to the point that an increase in the number of job seekers registered in the last 10 months could be a fix for that,” it said.

Another worsening aspect of the tech market is the layoff rate of all job seekers. This percentage in the industry has increased from 65% in April 2022 to 76% in February this year. Rising layoffs and falling turnover rates point to declining employment opportunities. At the same time, it should be remembered that the number of software engineer vacancies fell from 14,150 in January 2022 to 7,000 in January 2023, according to CBS data. Two conclusions can be drawn from these data. Those laid off in the tech market have found other jobs available in the field. Otherwise the situation would have been much worse. Second, as time goes on, tech vacancies become fewer and jobs harder to find.

Another serious aspect is that 4,670 out of 9,000 high-tech job seekers (52%) come from the core fields of software development and data analytics. A year ago, companies were looking for workers in these areas and hired most of the people they found. Since April, he has seen a 133% increase in job applications for software developers and data analysts. This is almost double the general increase in the number of job seekers for tech jobs.

Unemployment in the high-tech industry is primarily affecting strong areas of the State of Israel. About 58% of high-tech job seekers live in Tel Aviv and the Central District, while residents of the region make up only 31% of his job seekers in other industries. By comparison, residents of Haifa and the north make up about 37% of all non-tech job seekers, but only 22% of tech job seekers. 86% of high-tech job seekers come from regions in the middle cluster (4-7) and high cluster (8-10). Residents of low clusters (1-3) make up only 14% of high-tech job seekers, even though they make up about 39% of non-tech job seekers.

A disturbing statistic revealed by the report is that 38% of high-tech job seekers are women. Her 82% of tech job seekers are non-Orthodox Jews, according to the tech worker makeup. Arabs make up only 5.5% of her high-tech job seekers, but she makes up 27% of non-tech job seekers.

The big question now is how far the tech recession will spread across the economy. One effect that is already there is that the unemployment rate has crossed his 4%. The unemployment rate is still low at 4% for him, so it’s not a big concern for the time being. Rates are expected to reach 5% during the summer only because of seasonal layoffs in the education sector. The question is, if this percentage reaches 6%, does this indicate that the tech crisis has affected the economy as a whole?

Nira Zimels, former vice president of Employment Services and now CEO of Be-atzmi, an organization that integrates vulnerable people into the workforce, said the US recession will primarily affect high-tech. But I don’t expect the unemployment rate to rise dramatically or a wave of layoffs to come.It might get a little deeper, but I don’t think it will be a disaster.” explains: Labor force is high. “

According to Dr. Ophir Pinto, Deputy Director of Planning and Research, Employment Services, “High-tech is the engine of the economy. When it rises, it drives the economy. Then it will decline.” On the other hand, he also said, “Don’t panic.

In fact, economy vacancies remain at a very high level of 143,000. Pinto said the Department of Employment sees a high level of willingness from people wanting to move from tech to other sectors. “I will pull up those branches as well.”

The Employment Service report also has positive numbers. The number of applicants for income protection has fallen to about 54,000, the lowest number in 20 years. This is 16% less than his 63,500 in April 2022. This figure probably reflects the high number of low-income vacancies. Pinto predicts that number will continue to decline “unless the market tightens and vacancies drop sharply.”

