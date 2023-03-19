AI arms race highlights urgent need for responsible innovation





With the recent frenzy over language processing tools like ChatGPT, organizations are scrambling to provide guidelines for responsible use. For example, online publishing platform Medium released a statement about AI-generated writing that promotes transparency and disclosure.

My own educational institution created a generative AI FAQ page calling on educators to use AI and chatbots wisely and ethically.

These ethical measures seem strange given that the stronger GPT-4 was released this week. Claims to pass the simulated bar exam in the top 10%.

unchecked innovation

ChatGPT utilizes a supercomputer and a powerful cloud computing platform, both funded and created by Microsoft. This Microsoft OpenAI partnership will accelerate the global adoption of generative AI products through Microsoft’s Azure platform.

Coincidentally, GPT-4 was released less than two months after Microsoft fired its ethics and social team. A disgruntled team member said the decision was based on pressure from Microsoft’s management, who emphasized the need to get AI products into customers’ hands very quickly.

OpenAI has released GPT-4, an updated version of its generative text-based AI program. (Shutterstock)

The once-taunted Silicon Valley motto “Move fast and break things” could be back in vogue.

For now, Microsoft still has a responsible AI office. But as this game of fast, profitable, unchecked innovation rages on, it seems appropriate to ask what responsible innovation means.

responsible innovation

When I asked ChatGPT what responsible innovation is, it said:

The process of developing and implementing new technologies, processes, or products in ways that address ethical, social, and environmental issues. This includes considering the potential impacts and risks of innovations to various stakeholders, including customers, employees, communities and the environment.

ChatGPT’s definition is accurate but lacks context. Whose ideas are these and how are they being implemented? In other words, who is responsible for responsible innovation?

Over the past decade, many companies, think tanks, and institutions have developed responsible innovation initiatives to anticipate and mitigate the negative impacts of technological development.

Google established a responsible innovation team in 2018 to draw on ethics, human rights, user research, and racial justice experts. The team’s most notable achievement is Google’s Responsible AI Principles. But the company’s ethical profile beyond this is questionable.

Google works with the U.S. military, and Google’s poor treatment of two ethically-minded former employees raises concerns about Google’s ability to self-regulate.

These lingering issues, along with recent antitrust accusations by Google’s parent company, show that a focus on responsible AI isn’t enough to keep big tech companies from going bad. I’m here.

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, Jan. 24, 2023. The Justice Department and his eight states have filed antitrust lawsuits against Google. (AP Photo/Carolyn Custer)

In fact, Google’s greatest contribution to responsible innovation comes from the grassroots efforts of its own employees. This suggests that responsible innovation must grow from the bottom up. But in a time of massive layoffs in the tech industry, this is a tall order.

ethical cleaning

The Association for Computing Machinerys Code of Ethics and Professional Conduct states that technology professionals have a responsibility to uphold the public interest as they innovate. But without support from bosses, guidance from ethics experts, and regulation from government agencies, what motivates tech professionals to be good? Can tech companies trust self-audits? ?

Another problem associated with self-audits is ethics cleansing, where companies only talk about their ethics. Metas’ commitment to responsible innovation is a good case study for this.

In June 2021, Metas’ top product design executives praised the responsible innovation team they helped launch in 2018 and touted Metas’ commitment to enabling the most ethically responsible decisions every day. bottom. By September 2022, her team was disbanded.

Today, Responsible Innovation is used as a marketing slogan for Meta stores. The Metas Responsible AI team also disbanded in 2021 and merged with the Metas Social Impact group helping non-profits leverage his Meta product.

This shift from responsible innovation to social innovation is an ethics-washing tactic that obscures unethical behavior by changing the subject to philanthropy. For this reason, it is imperative to distinguish Tech For Good as the responsible design of technology from his PR phrase for philanthropy now common, Tech For Good.

Responsible Innovation vs. Profit

Not surprisingly, the most sophisticated demands for responsible innovation come from external corporate cultures.

The principles outlined in a white paper from the Information and Communications Technology Council (ICTC), a Canadian non-profit organization, are more familiar to philosophers and ethicists than to CEOs and founders of self-awareness, fairness, and justice. It talks about values ​​such as concepts.

The ICTC Principles require technology developers to work not only to mitigate negative impacts, but also to reverse social power imbalances.

One might wonder how these principles apply to the development of generative AI these days. When OpenAI claims to be building technology that empowers everyone, who is included in the term everyone, and under what circumstances is this power exercised?

These questions reflect the work of philosophers such as Ruha Benjamin and Armond Towns. These philosophers are skeptical of the term “everyone” in these contexts, questioning the very identity of humans in human-centric technology.

Such considerations will slow the AI ​​race, but the consequences may not be so dire.

tension of values

There is a constant tension between economic valuation and moral worth in the tech industry. Responsible innovation initiatives have been established to ease these tensions, but more recently such efforts have been wiped out.

The tension is palpable in conservative US pundits’ reaction to the recent Silicon Valley bank failure. Some Republican supporters, including Donald Trump, have falsely blamed the confusion on the banks’ awakening prospects and commitment to responsible investment and equity initiatives.

In the words of Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus, these banks are poorly run. Because everyone is focused on diversity and all the awakening issues instead of what Trump calls common sense business practices.

The future of responsible innovation may depend on how so-called common sense business practices are influenced by so-called awakened issues such as ethical, social and environmental concerns. The future of responsible innovation looks as promising as the future of CD-ROM if we can wash it away by dismissing it as awakened.

