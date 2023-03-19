How The Rise Of Web3 Is Opening The Doors For Fintech Innovations Like Xero, SafePal





There has been the invention and evolution of technology to thank for some of humanity’s most important advances. The invention of the telephone in 1876, the airplane in 1903, the computer in 1937 and the Internet in 1974 completely changed our daily lives. As technology advances, how can web3, metaverse, blockchain, DeFi, etc. change the future of fintech? We consider which inventions and evolutions could have the greatest impact on fintech.

In week 1, we delved into everything there is to know about the complex world of the metaverse, and now it’s time to wrap up week 2 of game-changing technology. Paving the way for a new generation of fintech innovation.

Joining today’s conversation are industry experts from Gateway.fm, SafePal, Xero, New York University, Hadian, and more.

So, without further ado, how will the rise of web3 open the door for fintech innovation?

Our conversation begins with James Bergin, Executive General Manager of Technology Strategy and Integration at New Zealand-based accounting software company Xero.

Bergin begins by recognizing the profound level of transformation that financial services has undergone over the past decade. He cites embedded finance and open banking as his two notable areas of activity.

“This kind of change has been largely driven by a combination of regulation and demand for financial inclusion, and the demand for quick and easy access to financial products on the platforms and tools businesses already use. explains Bergin.

Furthering this observation, he agrees that the emergence of fintech platforms has enabled customers to gather “rich and reliable” information about their health and cash flow.

The availability of such insights, especially to small businesses, will help remove some of the longstanding barriers that have impacted businesses accessing traditional lending, Bergin said. ‘ said.

“Innovation means creating something new to change something established,” he continues. “The wave of web3 technology inventions is unlocking further potential for innovation to change what is established about financing, also known as Decentralized Finance (DeFi).”

“This is an evolving area where new sources of capital are becoming available without leveraging traditional centralized banking infrastructure,” Bergin adds.

To help fintechs take advantage of the transformative potential of web3, Bergin will provide more educational resources to help companies understand exactly how to raise and allocate capital using these technologies. I advise you to consider doing so.

Mimi Keshani, COO and co-founder of Hadean, a more open and decentralized financial system

Earlier, Mimi Keshani, COO and co-founder of Hadean, a deep-tech cloud computing company powering the Metaverse’s creator economy, identified the ability to build DeFi apps as one of web3’s main benefits. increase. She enables the provision of financial services without the need for intermediaries such as banks or other financial institutions.

As Keshani explains, “This could upend the current financial system, making financial services accessible and affordable for everyone.”

She also points to web3’s ability to enable fintech innovation using smart contracts.

Keshani explains how a smart contract encodes the details of a contract between a buyer and a seller directly into lines of code.

“Because these contracts are self-executing, financial transactions can be automated and completed faster, more effectively and with fewer errors,” she says.

Turning to digital assets, Keshani said non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which represent ownership of unique digital goods such as artwork and virtual real estate, are a new form of digital asset that web3 is helping create. said to be one. “It could open up entirely new markets and revenue streams,” she adds.

“In general, the growth of web3 has resulted in a more open and decentralized financial system, fueling fintech innovation and opening up new business possibilities for entrepreneurs,” concluded Keshani. I’m here.

A blank canvas Cuautemoc Weber, co-founder and CEO of Gateway.fm

Cuautemoc Weber, co-founder and CEO of Gateway.fm, developer of Web3 infrastructure and tools products, said:

Weber sees how web3-powered innovation will bring “many efficiency gains to fintech across the industry,” similar to how web3 addresses traditional web2 problems for end users.

As an example of this, he cites features in web3 that help streamline cross-border payments by avoiding middlemen and reducing transaction fees.

“Experimentation has always been a core driver of fintech innovation,” continues Weber.

“Today, new breeds of developers are empowered to build new financial applications and test them in decentralized networks, greatly expanding the parameters of fintech innovation,” he adds.

Weber sees greater transparency and security as two of the main benefits of DeFi applications that allow the creation of smart contracts that automate financial transactions.

But he warns that web3-driven innovation must not alienate traditional users. “It’s a fine balance between offering a unique new value without compromising the proposition that attracted users in the first place,” he explains.

Nonetheless, it is no surprise that there is a conveyor belt of fintech industry players looking to expand their reach and capitalize on the opportunities web3 offers,” concludes Weber.

The New Face of a Global Payments Network Veronica Wong, CEO and Co-Founder, SafePal

Here, Veronica Wong, CEO and co-founder of cryptocurrency wallet SafePal, highlights the wealth of advantages web3 is creating for the trading capabilities of the latest fintech innovations.

Explaining this, at its basic core, web3 offers a payment and transfer solution that is “less geo-restricted, more transparent and immutable,” she says.

“You can send money abroad for less than $1 using a suitable blockchain network with much faster processing times,” Wong continues.

In terms of value transfer and generation, Wong believes the emergence of tokenization of physical assets such as gold and real estate will allow these two elements to become more seamless.

In this way, “the public blockchain acts as a ledger of record to reduce the need for middlemen and paperwork,” she adds.

“There are also experiments being carried out to introduce government bonds on the blockchain, demonstrating the potential of banks to offer investment products to users around the world,” Wong continued. ” explains.

As the fintech industry becomes accustomed to web3 infrastructures like the one supported by SafePal, Wong said, “These value propositions will become more seamless, more secure, more reliable, and more scalable.” I agree.

Fintech meets web3 Jarrod Barnes, Clinical Assistant Professor of Sports Management, New York University

Rounding out the discussion on how the rise of web3 is driving new levels of fintech innovation is Jarrod Barnes, Clinical Assistant Professor of Sports Management at New York University College of Technology.

“One of the simplest use cases for web3 is a stablecoin that allows convenient and secure transactions without the need for an intermediary,” said Barnes.

Despite the fact that many feel more comfortable using the traditional banking system, stablecoins “currently have around $135 billion of stablecoins in circulation, making financial transactions faster and more convenient.” The value proposition of “doing things efficiently” is gaining attention.

However, Barnes acknowledges that adoption of web3 technology is still in its early stages.

“The number of people participating in web3 is relatively small,” he comments. “With about 30 million monthly actives, he has a Metamask wallet that is a great proxy not only for investments but also for self-management and interaction with applications, and many of the use cases are still in development.”

This leads Burns to say that web3 projects aimed at onboarding the next billion users, such as games and social products, “are more focused on financialization than on user experience and are often rough and time-consuming.” It feels too early,” he explains.

He concluded that as the industry matures and develops better infrastructure, the door is opening for fintech innovation that focuses on delivering a better user experience while preserving the benefits of technology. is attached.

