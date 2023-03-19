UN Commission on the Status of Women Reaffirms Role of Technology and Innovation in Achieving Gender Equality





The agreed conclusions adopted by Member States call upon all stakeholders, including governments, the private sector, civil society and youth, to ensure the full and equal participation and participation of women and girls in the design, transformation and integration of digital technologies and innovations. Provides a blueprint for fostering leadership. The process of meeting the human rights and needs of women and girls.

#CSW67 reached an agreed conclusion. This is the first conclusion that focuses on gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls in the context of digital age innovation, technological change, and education.

— UN Women (@UN_Women) March 18, 2023

“This year’s agreed conclusions are game-changing and advance our vision of a more equal and connected world for women and girls of all diversity. The job is to translate them into reality,” said UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahaus at the conclusion of the negotiations. “The ultimate success of these agreed conclusions will depend on how we collectively move them forward beyond the final decision today. Bring them to us, let’s turn them into reality for all women and girls.”

CSW67 reaffirms the importance of full, equal and meaningful participation and leadership by women and girls in science, technology and innovation, and recognizes the importance of empowering women and girls in technology, connectivity, digital literacy and access to and use of education. It expressed concern over the limited efforts to close the gender gap. It also expressed serious concern about the continuity and interconnectedness of offline and online violence, harassment and discrimination against women and girls, and condemned the increase in such acts.

To close the gender digital divide, the Commission called for significantly increased public and private sector investment, a more inclusive innovation ecosystem, and the promotion of safe and gender-responsive technology and innovation. They also called for comprehensive, equitable and quality education in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, information and communication technology and digital literacy so that all women and girls can thrive in a rapidly changing world.

Initiatives to promote innovation and technological change in the digital age and education to achieve gender equality should consider:

Develop digital tools and services that address the needs of all women and girls, especially in education, health, economic empowerment, and involvement in public life, across sectors and geographies, to ensure that women and girls are digitally literate throughout their lives. and courses that allow access to skills. Mainstreaming gender in digital policies ensures equal access for all women and girls, including poor, rural, marine, remote areas, persons with disabilities, indigenous women and girls, migrant women and girls, and older women. Remove barriers to enable. Promote policies that do not tolerate gender-based violence arising through or amplified by the use of technology and ensure that public and private sector organizations prioritize its prevention and elimination. Mainstreaming a gender perspective in the design of new technologies and adopting regulations to combat new risks, gender stereotypes and negative social norms, breaches of data privacy, and improve transparency and accountability. ensure that appropriate safeguards are applied. Advancing policies and programs to achieve gender equality in emerging science and technology fields, and promoting supportive education through gender-responsive education, distance learning solutions and interdisciplinary approaches that combine social and scientific education. Create a working and educational environment. Be a change agent for gender equality developing gender-responsive innovations that challenge gender stereotypes and negative social norms.

The 67th session of the Commission on the Status of Women will address the ongoing worldwide debate on women’s rights, from the rise of violence against women in public spaces, to the gender impact of earthquakes in Syria and Turkiye, to daily fears. It was held against the backdrop of a backlash. What women and girls face in emergencies and crisis situations such as Afghanistan, Ukraine and Iran.

In its first full face-to-face session three years after the COVID-19 pandemic, CSW67 enrolled a very large number of participants, over 7,000. This includes four heads of state and government, 116 ministers, 205 side events at UN facilities, and about 700 people. NGO parallel event.

For the first time, the session will include interactive youth sessions with young people, youth representatives of delegations, civil society and UN agencies to engage in dialogue and ensure that young women and girls are part of the digital transformation. made suggestions on how to

The Commission also benefited from important contributions from a wide range of civil society organizations, including leaders and commitment makers of the Coalition of Action on Technology and Innovation for Gender Equality launched as part of the Generation Equality Forum. The Coalition for Action on Technology and Innovation for Gender Equality will go a long way in strengthening partnerships between governments, the private sector, civil society and the United Nations system to drive momentum and commitment to advancing gender equality through technology and innovation. have made significant contributions.

“This year’s agreed conclusions bring us a vision of a more equal world. As we leave here now, we are united to turn them into a reality for all women and girls. Bring the power of determination.”

– Closing Remarks by Sima Bahous at #CSW67

— UN Women (@UN_Women) March 18, 2023

This article was originally published by UN Women and is republished here as part of a joint editorial with UN Women.

Editor’s Note: The opinions expressed by the authors here are those of the authors and not those of Impacter.com. Featured photo: The 67th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW67) successfully concluded its two-week long session yesterday (June-17 March), highlighting the importance of technology in achieving gender equality. and innovation play an important role. Featured photo credit: UN Women/Ryan Brown.

