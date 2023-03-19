Interdisciplinary master’s program at the National University of Singapore to equip learners with Industry 4.0 skills





The Fourth Industrial Revolution, or Industry 4.0, is said to have started in 2011 when one simple German project seamlessly meshed cyber-physical systems into cyber-physical production systems. Since then, manufacturing has gradually become more information-intensive, transforming into a digital environment that connects big data, processes, people, actionable data, and assets. This transformation has created a smart industry that supports innovation and collaboration.

To that end, the industry has a clear framework for integrating physical assets with digital technologies for cyber-physical production systems. Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence (AI), network technology, data communication, etc. play a major role in this framework. To help prepare current and future generations to lead the way, the prestigious National University of Singapore offers several highly sought-after master’s programs in Industry 4.0 today.

These courses are Master of Science (MSc) Maritime Technology and Management, Master of Computing, Master of Biomedical Engineering and Master of Computer Engineering. These are aimed at students with degrees in computing, engineering, biomedical and maritime as well as anyone working in the technical, biomedical and maritime industries, providing a multidisciplinary approach to meet the demands of today’s multi-skilled worker. course.

The MSc Computer Engineering degree is offered by the NUS College of Design and Engineering and helps learners acquire thorough knowledge and skills in the design and implementation of hardware, software, and firmware. This program is intended for learners specializing in computer engineering and research. Through this program, learners will be able to participate in global digitization efforts and transform their business strategies into digital platforms.

This program offers students two different pathways. One can choose a general non-specialization route or specialize in digitization and communications technology, computing hardware infrastructure, and machine intelligence and applications.

The Master of Computing program offered by the NUS School of Computing is for non-computing students wishing to embark on a rapid transition to the computing field, allowing learners to complete four carefully selected specializations and a general track. Helps develop IT skills through The four specializations offered in this program are Computer Science, Information Systems, Information and Communication Security, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Learners will experience a challenging and comprehensive curriculum based on the latest innovative research from leading academics at her one of the world’s best computing schools.

The MSc Biomedical Engineering program offered by the NUS College of Design and Engineering aims to prepare general engineers in the development of medical technology. Due to the increasing demand for healthcare innovation in recent years and the projected long-term prominence of healthcare issues in an aging society, biomedical engineers are playing a key role in the expanding healthcare sector. .

The program is designed to intertwine biomedical principles and engineering to foster innovation in technology and applications in medicine. Learners will gain a unique perspective to addressing challenges in both engineering and biomedical fields. Additionally, it helps learners gain a holistic knowledge to address future issues in healthcare and health tech.

Finally, MSc Maritime Technology and Management is a program offered jointly by the Department of Industrial Systems Engineering and Management (ISEM) and the Center for Maritime Studies (CMS), NUS. The program is designed to build learners’ skill sets to upgrade port functions in Singapore and around the world. Learners can work on aspects of port systems such as industrial system development, big data analytics tools, and new port technologies (such as digitization to train workers).

The program aims to develop a strong maritime innovation ecosystem at local, regional and global levels through a talented workforce of innovative players. The program consists of a 15-week internship, a maritime team project, strong industry support and job placement assistance.

NUS believes in fostering innovative scholars, thought leaders, and game changers, building both disciplinary expertise and broad interdisciplinary perspectives. Their master’s program is a true example of this vision.

For more information on the program, please visit https://scale.nus.edu.sg/programmes/Graduate/msc-(maritime-technology-and-management) or email pgc@nus.edu.sg .

For program details, please click https://scale.nus.edu.sg/programmes/Graduate or email pgc@nus.edu.sg.

