Who is Tristin Bailey? | | firstcoastnews.com





The verdict for Tristyn’s murderer this week is expected to grab national media attention. However, it was her life, not her death, that her family wanted to remember.

st. Johns County, Florida, Tuesday, the sentencing of the teenage girl who murdered her Tristyn Bailey when she was 13 will begin. It was an event that immediately attracted national attention.

Maybe it was due to the brutal details of the crime. But it’s undeniable that this case also struck a chord because of Tristin’s innocence. Cheerleader, beloved brother, fledgling girl. Her radiant smile stood out in every picture on the television screen and in newspapers.

Her killer turns up on camera this week and a judge decides how long he’ll be in prison for his crimes, but it’s Tristin’s face that her family wants people to remember. (Tristyn’s gallery of photos can be found here and at the end of this article.)

In a statement released by her attorney on Saturday, “Bailey 7,” a moniker that stands for Tristin, her four siblings, and her mother and father, Stacey and Forrest, said her legacy would not be forgotten. says he wants to that her death has not obscured the memory of her life;

When court proceedings bring the world to St. John’s County, Bailey hopes the world will learn and remember their beloved youngest.

Tristyn was the baby of a family that was “cherished in every way”.

Her family hopes she will be remembered as a devoted, thoughtful, and beloved daughter who loves going to cheerleading events with her mother.

She was adored like a grandson. Her family says that of all her siblings, she received more attention from her grandfather than any sibling before her.

But her “best role” was as a sibling. Although she was 16 years younger than Brittany, they were best friends.

Tristin and Alexis shared a “deep love for animals”, and Alexis was “almost a second mother” to her younger sister.

According to a Bailey family statement, she and Tegan had a special bond, and they often discussed their futures.

Tristin connected with his sister Sophia from birth, connecting yin and yang. “They spent the whole time together and were the best of friends,” the family wrote.

She is also remembered by her cheerleading teammates

On her team, she was the base, one of the team members at the bottom of the pyramid or stunt that lifts the flyer. Her family says she took her role protecting the fliers seriously. And her role was a perfect fit. Her teammates remembered her for lifting them up emotionally and for always encouraging them.

Her coach said she was always happy to fill in an injured team member for another team.

Tristyn was a good student, but her real strength was making friends. Many of her classmates reached out to her family and when she had trouble making friends, Tristin said she was “always a friendly voice talking to them.” her family said.

“Tristin has made an incredible impact in 13 years. It’s a farce not to see what she’s done.

They signed a statement:

“We will remain forever, Tristin Bailey Strong!”

Out of respect for Tristyn Bailey’s family and her memory, this article does not include details of her murder. Her killer pleaded guilty and will be sentenced this week. You can read more about the case here, here, and here. Read our story of her memorializing Tristyn one year after her death here.

Photo | Photo | Remembering the Life of Tristin Bailey

