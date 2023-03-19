Tech Icons of the Week: Dibyendu Baral, Senco





IndiaRetailing presents a series on India’s leading retail tech icons.This week features Senco Chief His Innovation and Digital Officer Dibyendu Baral

New Delhi: Today’s CIOs must know how to leverage technology to create value for their business. The CIO is no longer the head of the support function, he is in the driver’s seat and needs to be more than just a subject matter expert. According to International Data Group’s (IDG) State of the CIO Study 2022, 58% of his non-IT employees are strategic advisors who actively identify and recommend business opportunities to his CIO at their company explains.

In this feature, India Retailing presents pioneers in retail technology. This week the spotlight is on…

Diviendu Baral

Dibyendu Baral has 25 years of extensive experience in digital, technology and innovation. His journey in the mainstream IT industry began as a senior at Tech Mahindra where he began as a consultant and later he joined KMPG as an associate where he was a director. During his early career period, he was serious about implementing software and his ERP in foreign markets. A manager at KMPG began his journey to enable his digital transformation and his ERP transformation at scale across the organization.

Roles & Responsibilities – Leading the organization on its digital transformation journey and product innovation – IT strategy – Customer centricity

Education – MIT Sloan Executive EducationBlockchain Technologies, 2022– MIT Sloan Executive EducationDigital Business Strategy, 2020– The Wharton School, Business Analytics, 2019– Harvard Business School Online, Disruptive Strategy, 2019– Goldratt School, TOC Holistic Management, 2019– Indian Institute of Management Bangalore Digital and Social Media Strategy, Management Consulting, 2018

Skills – Global Delivery – Digital Transformation – Analytics – Management Consulting – Theory of Constraints – Disruptive Innovation Strategist – Leadership and Executive Coach

Career History and Experience – SENCO Chief Innovation and Digital Officer August 2019 Present CTO @ Large Scale Retail August 2017 August 2019 – KPMGA Associate Director April 2015 October 2016 Management Consulting, IT Manager October 2013 March 2015 – Tech Mahindra LtdSenior Functional Consultant November 2008 September 2013 – Xenolith Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Chief Manager ERP Project | 2006 2008 – OSL Consultant | 2004 2006 – ACP InfoManaging Consultant | Ltd. Consultant | 1996 2001

This article first appeared in the November 2022 edition of Images Retail.

