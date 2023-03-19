Schmolke Pitches Tech Past No. 2 Louisville Baseball Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket





Box score (.pdf)

Louisville, Kentucky, True freshman RHP Luke Schmolke delivered the best performance on the mound of his young career, leading to a 10-4 win over Georgia Tech baseball at Jim Patterson Stadium Saturday afternoon. Interfering with Louisville’s No. 2 offense.

The Yellow Jackets (14-5, ACC 3-2) racked up 4.2 innings off a fresh right-hander as they allowed just one earned run and five RBIs in just their third career start. Two errors on one play meant three earned runs were crossed against him in the fifth, but Tech didn’t let it snowball.

Schmolke then returned the ball to the bullpen, which held the second-place Cardinals (16-2, 1-1 ACC) scoreless. LHP Cody Carwile (2-1) pitched his 3.0 innings with 2 hits and no runs to clinch the winning decision for the second time again. Then RHP Benking was on his third straight game, allowing him to finish his eight unscathed on just three pitches.

Georgia Tech welcomed the return of LHP Camron Hill, who hadn’t pitched since February 18 due to injury, and closed the door on a no-hitter.

At the plate, the jacket did damage and had a six-time multi-hit performance that day. Jackson Finley led the league with 4-for-2, a double, and a homer with three RBIs. Nicolas Romano also hit a homer and drove in three runs, as did Stephen Reed, who hit a solo homer.

Christian Campbell, Jadin Jackson, and Angelo Dyspina also finished with two hits, while Jake DeLeo ran with one.

Louisville was led by JT Benson, 3-for-5 in the RBI. LHP Greg Falone (1-1) suffered his first loss of the year, giving up 9 hits and 5 runs in just 3.1 innings.

Georgia Tech and Louisville will face off in a rubber game on Sunday, March 19th. The first pitch is set for 1:00 pm and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

Multimedia:

Hall coach post-match interview

https://ramblinwreck.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/DH-post-LOU.m4a

around social media

@CamronHill8 slams the door and Tech forces a rubber game on Sunday pic.twitter.com/OFfsboURvi

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 18, 2023

T9 | @JadynJackson1 fires another laser into right field before @Jake_deleo sac flies another home

Jacket leads 10-4 pic.twitter.com/X6pb5qEslY

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 18, 2023

Two more! @Nicholas9Romano drove one of his into right field to make it 8-4 pic.twitter.com/DOCK3zg6TN

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 18, 2023

I got EM! @Jadynjackson1 crosses the throw and keeps the run off the board! 9th pic.twitter.com/F4PqK7GbRB

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 18, 2023

Cody Carweil has another clean inning, heading into the 8th

Jacket leads 6-4 pic.twitter.com/zEmlSxJa2z

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 18, 2023

corner! #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/E5XsWM3ZgQ

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 18, 2023

NICHOLAS ROMANO NUKE! #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/7wpqEJmRdm

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 18, 2023

@LukeSchmolke| #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/ZfciK01Vb2

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 18, 2023

Jackson Finley fan account!! 3-RUN pic.twitter.com/AZl8Z4SG9r

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 18, 2023

66@Luke Schmolke | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/jWUZes3LBQ

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 18, 2023

Campbell! The jacket will start early and work on the second run in the hands of @K_Camp24 pic.twitter.com/Q7yCvuNtFd

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 18, 2023

Stephen Reed SOLO BOMB!@stephennreid | @stephennreid #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/i3dnBE09bc

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 18, 2023

@LukeSchmolke off to a strong start with two K’s pic.twitter.com/h6M9rgNV1z

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 18, 2023

Alexander Tharp Foundation

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech track and field, providing scholarship, operational and facility support to more than 400 Georgia Tech student-athletes. By participating in the development of Georgia Tech’s daily champions and supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships directly to Georgia Tech student-athletes, the Yellow Jackets have won championships at the highest level in college athletics. Please help us compete. For more information on supporting Yellow Jackets, please visit atfund.org.

For the latest news from the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook and Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit www.ramblinwreck.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ramblinwreck.com/schmolke-pitches-tech-past-no-2-louisville/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related