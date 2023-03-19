Karnataka Minister Rolls Out Three Strategic Initiatives To Promote Startups, Innovation





Karnataka Higher Education and IT/BT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Saturday rolled out three strategic initiatives aimed at fostering the startup and innovation ecosystem at the Beyond Bengaluru cluster. His three programs initiated were Mysuru Cluster Seed Fund (MCSF), Mysuru Global Technology Center (MGTC), and Karnataka Accelerator Network (KAN).

Note that Prime Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced these programs to boost the IT and startup ecosystem in the state while presenting the budget for 2023-2024. Taken together, MCSF and KAN are estimated to generate about Rs.20 crore, these programs will be implemented through the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) Mysuru Cluster, seeding Rs. Fund a startup. Create over 1000 job opportunities.

“Set in a 20,000-square-foot space with a capacity of 3,000 people, the Mysuru Global Technology Center facilitates Mysuru’s high-quality plug-and-play office infrastructure. IT, ITES, GCC, ESDM, Startups, and Regional of all service companies,” the government said in a statement. “The Karnataka Accelerator Network (KAN) is a unique initiative of the Karnataka government that claims to be the first of its kind in the country to boost the Karnataka accelerator ecosystem. With the goal of supporting startups, in this initiative we will partner (non-commercially) 3 accelerators across Bangalore and 3 potential accelerators in Beyond Bengaluru i.e. Mysuru, Mangalore , and the Hubballi-Dharwad-Belagavi cluster.Bangalore and other regions outside of Bengaluru,” he added.

On this occasion, a coffee table book brought out to commemorate the silver jubilee event of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) was launched. Narayan also announced that the 26th Bengaluru Tech His Summit (BTS-2023) will be held at the Palace Ground from his 29th November to his 1st December.

Dr. BV Naidu, Chairman of KDEM, Dr. Sanjeev Gupta, CEO of KDEM, Dr. EV Ramana Reddy, ACS, IT/BT Division were also present. (Ani)

