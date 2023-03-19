Don’t be afraid to propose new ideas, Grace Ui tells young women in tech





For Maria Grace Uy, bringing innovation to the technology sector, especially the telecommunications industry, is essential to driving progress in an increasingly digital world.

But more than this, the Co-Founder and President of Converge ICT Solutions Inc. is committed to bringing this to more people. Interest rate service providers strive to serve everyone in need of service nationwide.

A few years ago, fiber optic broadband was a luxury only the high-income could afford. It wasn’t as ubiquitous as it is today and was only available in high-income areas, she told her Inquirer.Thanks to Converge, fiber broadband has become more affordable, not only by us, but by our competitors as well. Now available at affordable prices.

In addition to its continued fiber port deployment, the public company now covers 56% of households, surpassing its 55% target.

Her leadership prowess did not go unnoticed. Uy is one of her five women over 50 who are blazing a trail in the Asia-Pacific region, based on a roster curated by Hong Kong-based innovation her magazine Jumpstart.

I am grateful and humbled to be recognized alongside these amazing women who are making waves in their respective fields. I am proud to represent my fellow Filipinos,” said Uy.

Jumpstart pays tribute to women who are seen as inspiring role models who have broken down barriers and achieved incredible success.

Despite progress in gender equality, women over the age of 50 still face unique barriers and challenges in society. Whether in the workplace or social setting, these women often lament being overlooked and underestimated.

Jumpstart acknowledges Uys’ contribution in driving Converge’s growth, citing her efforts to successfully list on the Philippine Stock Exchange despite launching the offering amid the pandemic I’m here.

Since then, the fiber service company has grown and continues to strengthen its network with investments in international submarine cable systems.

Last year, Converge’s revenue increased 4% to P7.44 billion. This was underpinned by a 27% increase in total revenue for the period to P33.7 billion. The residential business is the main growth driver, with earnings expected to increase by 10% to 15% this year.

gender inclusion

As a woman in tech, Uy ensures women have an equal voice and representation within a company that champions diversity and inclusion.

According to Converge’s official announcement, the male to female ratio is now 60:40, an improvement from the previous 70:30. The company also continues to practice non-discrimination in its hiring process, so it’s getting closer and closer to equal distribution.

This contributes to an almost even distribution of employees between men and women, she said, noting that they primarily consider merit and skills when hiring employees.

Uy recognizes that there have been improvements over the years when it comes to gender equality in the tech industry, with more women leaders playing a bigger role.

But she stresses that more needs to be done.

For one thing, Uy is calling on human resources (HR) professionals to put gender-sensitive programs on their agendas, not just Women’s Month. She adds that the needs of women in the workplace must be taken into account by benefits such as legally mandated maternity leave and strong policies on sexual harassment.

challenge the norm

Don’t get hung up on the status quo, Uy advises women, especially the younger generation, who want to enter the tech industry.

Challenge common sense. Young people are supposed to bring new ideas to the fore, so don’t be afraid to show them a different way of doing things, she says.

Don’t be afraid of what other people think, especially the older generation. If you want a change, make that change first, she added.

Uy also encourages companies to close the gender gap by starting discussions on how to address it. She says it’s important to establish a culture that recognizes the power and intelligence of women. That’s how real empowerment is created, she says.inquiry

