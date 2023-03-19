



In this article, we take a look at the 10 best chatbot stocks to buy as ChatGPT gains market share.

The launch of ChatGPT seems to have opened the floodgates for innovation in the world of AI. Suddenly all tech companies are talking about AI, LLMs (Language Learning Models), Conversational AI, Generative AI, and the list of these buzzwords is endless. Within weeks, nearly every tech giant has unveiled plans for how they will use AI to transform their businesses. Companies that have recently revealed plans for AI chatbots include Snapchat, Meta, Baidu, Alphabet, and his Microsoft, which he spearheaded in this AI mania in 2023.

Generative AI: A Future Perspective

The launch of ChatGPT demonstrates the years of hard work that companies have put into the generative AI space. In its latest report, Gartner says VC firms have invested about $1.7 billion in generative AI solutions over the past three years. Areas that have received the most funding include drug discovery (surprise?) and AI software coding.

This report quotes Brian Burke, Research Vice President, Technology Innovation, Gartner. Brian Burke believes that over 30% of his new drugs and materials will be systematically discovered using generative AI technologies and techniques. Burke says the technology has the ability to enhance any creative work.

The entire movie is produced by AI

Gartner shares some more jaw-dropping estimates of how generative AI will impact our lives in the years to come. The company believes that by 2025, a whopping 30% of outbound his marketing messages from large companies will be synthetically generated. As of 2022, this percentage will be just 2%. Besides? By 2030, a blockbuster movie is expected to be released, 90% of which will be generated by AI.

chatbot

Chatbots and AI have been in the spotlight this year with the launch of ChatGPT, but market experts know that chatbots have been around for years. Businesses large and small are using chatbots for customer service, email, phone calls and even full customer requests. reached about $840 million. This value is estimated to reach $4.9 billion for him by 2032. Sky.

Best chatbot stocks to buy as ChatGPT gains market share

Photo by Levart_Photographer on Unsplash

our methodology

The research in this article focused on major companies planning to disrupt their respective markets by launching AI-based chatbots. Many of these companies are already working on AI chatbots, while others plan to release his LLM-based AI chatbots in the coming months. First, we’ve listed the most notable chatbot stocks that are expected to appreciate in value against the backdrop of AI achievements. We then selected the 10 with the highest number of hedge fund investors at the end of Q4 2022. The list is ranked in ascending order by the number of hedge fund investors.

Don’t Miss: ChatGPT Says I’ll Be Rich in 10 Years

10 Best Chatbot Stocks to Buy as ChatGPT Gains Market Share. Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Number of hedge fund holders: 9

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) is also known as Chinese Quora. Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) is on the cusp of 2023 on the back of leverage from the latest AI boom. Last year, Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) revealed he had 485 million questions and answers in his database. Analysts see this massive database as a treasure trove for AI giants looking for large datasets to train language models for conversational AI. There is speculation in the market that Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) could be his M&A target for big companies.

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) surged in February after Hedgeye made bullish comments on the stock, saying Zhihu’s fair value was about 70% higher than current levels. Hedgeye said Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) “should start to get more attention as an M&A target given the enthusiasm for ChatGPT.

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, nine hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey had stakes in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH). Zhihu Inc.’s (NYSE:ZH) largest shareholder was Jonathan Guos Yiheng Capital, which owns $4.7 million in shares in the company.

9. Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Hedge fund holders: 38

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) has entered the AI ​​space by announcing the launch of a chatbot called My AI for its Snapchat app. The My AI chatbot service, as you might expect, will be powered by ChatGPT and will initially be accessible only to his Snapchat Plus subscribers. The service allows Snapchatters to have conversations with bots to get content ideas. Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) has reportedly trained its My AI service to follow several rules to prevent its chatbots from discussing hate or generating sexually explicit content. I made it so. Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) plans to roll out the service to all Snapchat users in the future.

As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, 38 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey report having stakes in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP). The total value of these stakes was approximately $896 million. Snap Inc.’s (NYSE:SNAP) largest hedge fund shareholder was DE Shaw with a stake of $218 million.

8. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Hedge fund holders: 20

Founded in 1995, LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has been in the conversational AI technology space for years. His AI conversational technology from LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) is used by leading companies and brands to serve their customers. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) recently announced plans to enhance its conversational cloud platform. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) Knowledge AI will add generation capabilities to his OpenAI in the coming weeks. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) will also take steps to integrate generative AI with his LivePerson conversation assist system.

As of the end of the fourth quarter of last year, 20 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey had stakes in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). The net worth of those stocks he had was $129 million. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN)’s largest hedge fund shareholder was Jeffrey Smiths Starboard Value LP, where he owns $71 million in shares in the company.

Artisan Small Cap Fund said in its Q4 2021 investor letter about LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN):

LivePerson is a leading provider of mobile and online messaging solutions. We believe customer service and sales centers are transitioning from voice to digital communications, and LivePerson is well equipped to lead this transition. Its LiveEngage cloud-based platform enables brands to engage with customers more efficiently and effectively across digital channels at scale. The market opportunity is substantial and extends well beyond digital conversations in service contexts to areas such as sales, marketing and possibly social media monitoring. A key part of our thesis when we launched our investment campaign in 2018 was having Alex Spinelli as the company’s CTO. Mr. Spinelli hails from Amazon where he was one of Alexa’s architects and leaders. In addition, Mr. Spinelli has brought several respected techies into his LivePerson. Unfortunately, Spinelli announced his departure from LivePerson in the third quarter. In addition to this development, the theory of the company’s earnings cycle has stalled and the company has made a series of investments in its sales division that will weigh on earnings in the near term. We believe Spinelli’s successor, Andrew Hamel, is qualified to continue leading LivePersons’ technical efforts. Mr. Spinelli said he worked under Mr. Hamel at Amazon. The investment in the sales force could allow the company to expand its business more quickly. Still, we are in a holding pattern until we have confidence that the return cycle in which we initially invested can continue to thrive with these changes.

7. Baidu Corporation (NASDAQ: BIDU)

Hedge fund holders: 40

Chinese internet search giant Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) entered the AI ​​chatbot race in February, announcing that it would launch its own AI chatbot. The chatbot is called Ernie and is based on a ChatGPT-like language model. According to The Register, Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) says what makes Ernie stand out from other chatbots is its ability to integrate a wealth of knowledge with vast amounts of data, resulting in extraordinary understanding and He says he has the ability to generate.

In late February, Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) CEO Robin Li said in a letter to employees that Baidu will integrate conversational chatbots across all of the company’s operations, including AI Cloud. rice field. The letter says the initiative will fundamentally change Baidu’s (NASDAQ:BIDU) product offering.

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, 40 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey reported holding shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU). The total value of these shares was approximately $1.7 billion. During this period, Baidu, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: BIDU) most prominent hedge fund stakeholder was John W. Rogers Ariel Investments, which owns his $326 million stake in the company.

Ariel Investment made the following comments about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in its Q3 2022 Investor Letter:

China’s Internet search and online community leader Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) also weighed in on relative results in the fourth quarter. Continued macroeconomic headwinds from China’s zero-coronavirus policy have slowed advertising trends. Looking ahead, the company remains committed to sustainable and profitable growth as management improves overall operational efficiency and executes on its strategic commitments on innovation and transition to a green economy. We also remain enthusiastic about long-term opportunities for Baidus to deliver revenue growth and margin expansion across internet search, cloud, autonomous driving, artificial intelligence and online video.

6. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA)

Hedge fund holders: 113

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) soared in February after the company told CNBC it was working on technology like ChatGPT. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has reportedly said it is already testing the technology. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) said it has been working on generative AI since 2017.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is nothing new when it comes to AI and chatbots. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has already proven its mettle when it comes to chatbots. An AI-based chatbot called AliMe, launched in 2015, assists customers on the platform when shopping and searching for products. Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:BABA) chatbot has helped the company save millions, if not billions, in costs. For example, on Singles Day 2019, AliMe answered a whopping 300 million questions.

As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, 113 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey reportedly own shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Polen Capital commented on Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in its October investor letter:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is a leading e-commerce company in China. The stock has been bearish over the quarter as it reported lower quarterly earnings. The company has been hit hard by the ongoing covid-19 lockdown across China, with aggressive interest rate hikes and a worsening outlook for the Chinese economy weighing on its stock. Shares are also under pressure as they plan to delist Chinese tech stocks in 2024 if the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission doesn’t provide access to audit files.

