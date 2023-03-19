Google is currently cutting retirement benefits and may not pay for approved medical and maternity leave





Former Google employees who were laid off while on medical or maternity leave have accused the company of refusing to pay for their approved leave.

By Divyanshi Sharma: Google CEO Sundar Pichai shocked many when he announced the company’s decision to lay off 12,000 people in January. Since then, many employees have shared stories of layoffs, some suddenly locked out of the system, others dismissed for vacation, maternity leave or even medical leave. According to a report, Google may be unwilling to pay for some previously approved medical and maternity leave costs.

Google Cuts Retirement Benefits?

According to Business Insider’s first report, originally by CNBC, a former Google employee who was laid off while on medical or maternity leave accused the company of refusing to pay for his approved leave. More than 100 former Google employees have asked the tech giant’s parent company, Alphabet, for pre-approved vacation pay, he reports, CNBC. The employee revealed that he was told by his company that he would receive a standard retirement package “in lieu of previously approved paid leave until a specified end date.”

Former Google employees have identified themselves as part of a “layoff” group, demanding that Alphabet honor the terms of the original agreement. The report also says Xoogler has sent multiple letters to senior Alphabet executives, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Chief Human Resources Officer Fiona Cicconi.

“For all leave approved as of January 20, 2023, we ask that you make a good faith effort to honor the terms of your original Parental Leave and/or Disability Leave arrangements,” a message was sent to the leadership team. The email was reported by CNBC.

The employee’s termination condition expires on March 31st.

When Google Miscalculated Retirement Benefits

Last month, a Business Insider report revealed that the company had miscalculated the shares some employees would receive as part of their retirement benefits. Several former Googlers are left feeling stressed after learning that the stock they would receive as part of their severance pay was actually far less than they expected, according to the report. … apparently …

A message about the stock price miscalculation was emailed to a former Google employee. I was publicly correct, but the email I sent was incorrectly reflected. “

This email arrived three weeks after the layoff announcement. One employee who learned he would be getting about 40% less inventory than he had previously expected, told Business Insider it felt like a “second kick in the stomach.”

“Indeed, I did my own rough calculations. I thought to myself: Eh, that number [of stocks] It seems quite expensive. But I thought, maybe this is what they’re saying, “Hey, we did something terrible to you last minute, so we’re taking care of you. Revision announcement.” was stressful for the whole family and stayed up until 2am.

