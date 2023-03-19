Google Camera app version 8.8 brings faster and improved Night Sight feature to Pixel 6 users





One of the features that Google has included in the Pixel March Feature Drop for the Pixel 6 series is the faster and improved Night Sight feature that is part of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro and is available out of the box. . But as usual, Google managed to develop an algorithm that allowed the 2021 Pixel model to get what was only initially available on the new 2022 phone. We do this all the time, and we do this with Magic Eraser, which removes distractions from photos, and we’ve added it to all of our Pixel models. We also added the Direct My Call feature, an enhanced version of the Pixel 7 series, from the Pixel 4a (5G) to the Pixel 6 line. This displays a screen with all the options available to the person calling the business (press 1 for customer service, 2 for checkout, 3 for payment). The Pixel Night Sight feature allows you to take photos in low light without having to enable the flash. Pixel 6 series users using version 8.8 of the Google Camera app can now take advantage of an improved night view mode. Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users will see improvements as Night Sight photos “may be half as exposed as before, resulting in less motion blur.” “Night Sight can now produce beautiful low-light images that are sharper than before in half the normal exposure time,” Google said.

Improved Night mode on Pixel 6 series allows users to choose faster or longer exposure time for Night mode

[Night Sight]With tab held down, tapping the button in the lower right corner of the screen will give you an exposure time of 1, 2, or 3 seconds, or typically up to 6 seconds depending on lighting conditions.[Max]You can choose from Therefore, it is up to you whether you want to shorten the exposure time or increase the exposure time to improve the image quality. Either way, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users will have much shorter exposure times than the first-gen Night Sight had to deal with.

This means Pixel 6 series users who take photos with Night Sight will no longer have to struggle to hold the camera steady to get sharp Night Sight photos.

This writer’s Pixel 6 Pro is running QPR3 Beta 1 and the version of the Google Camera app on my phone is version 8.8. To check your app version,[設定]>[アプリ]Go to[すべての xxx アプリを表示]Tap. If you scroll down to see the Camera app, at the bottom of the page you’ll see the version of his Google Camera app you’re using.

