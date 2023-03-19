How to understand trending commerce innovation





Whether it’s the metaverse, shoppable social, or cryptocurrencies, brands are racing to identify the trends that best fit both their technology prowess and their customer value proposition.

In a hurry, it’s easy to misjudge how a particular trend will connect with your audience. For example, earlier this year, Hostess unexpectedly announced the launch of $TWINKcoin. This is a coin-shaped version of the company’s classic Twinkie snack cake, inspired by cryptocurrencies.

The hostess not only received backlash from the LGBTQ+ community for her careless use of offensive terminology, but it also severely confused customers. The relationship between the baked goods conglomerate and the cryptocurrency world was unclear in their announcement.

That said, the hostess’s desire to insert herself into the often headline-grabbing crypto conversation was understandable. It took a leap and saw success and positive headlines in the weeks and months that followed. But months after launch, no one but the hostess understands what it means for the brand to venture into cryptocurrency, and I remember it being a failure.

Interest in the aforementioned commerce trends continues to grow. In fact, Metaverse companies raised over $10 billion last year, almost double the amount raised in 2020. The Metaverse market size is projected to reach nearly $700 billion by 2030.

However, as has been proven, opting for these trends falls flat when they lack a clear connection to their brand or business model. In the Hostess example, even setting aside the aggressiveness of the campaign, the company’s product values, customers, and this new foray were still at odds.

Meanwhile, Sephora successfully embraced the latest commerce innovations as part of its omnichannel experience. A beauty retailer has embraced technology that allows customers to make purchases, communicate with live reps, and access exclusive discounts, all on his mobile app.

In stores and on the app, Sephoras customers can use augmented reality (AR) virtual try-on and Color IQ technology to find the perfect foundation shade for their skin tone. Sephora uses data generated through both face-to-face and virtual interactions to deliver personalized communications, recommendations, and experiences to customers. This is an adoption of technology trends done right. Sephora prioritized customer behavior and pursued experiences that complemented their business model.

To achieve similar results, organizations should analyze whether new innovations align with brand identities and customer behavior. Additionally, it’s important to build a company culture that prioritizes continuous experimentation. For example, Sephora launched his Innovation Lab in 2015 to test the in-store experience before rolling it out broadly, reducing operating costs while getting real-world feedback.

Prioritize brand authenticity and customer relevance

Trendy commerce innovations are often striking, especially from a distance. However, it’s important to identify a clear business case before committing resources.

Start by determining how new innovations drive revenue and enhance brand value and image. Equally important, make sure your customers are interested in or satisfied with the experience your innovation provides. Customer surveys, consumer personas, and other feedback mechanisms can help gauge your audience’s emotions and needs.

On track to become the most digitally connected generation by 2024, Gen Z is drawn to engaging and relevant content. Having grown up in the age of video-first social media and streaming, you have a wide range of content choices at your fingertips.

A great example of this was the Roblox 2020 virtual reality concert with rapper Lil Nas X. The platform was built on the premise of community, social commerce, and gaming, and wisely did not abandon these core elements that contribute to its continued success. Roblox stuck to what they do best, delivering an experience that viewers care about.

Ultimately, integrating the latest commerce innovations requires both self-awareness and experimentation. Self-awareness of whether these innovations fit the organization’s brand and values ​​is critical to a successful rollout. The ability to experiment to determine if customers are interested in these innovations is key.

Create a culture of experimentation and develop an agile tech stack to match

A culture of experimentation is essential for successful commerce innovation. Suppose you are interested in implementing an NFT component into an existing product. In a piecemeal fashion he does not rush to build NFT functionality into the product, but experiment with a few iterations of A/B testing. Over time, this trial-and-error approach fosters an organizational culture of experimentation that increases the likelihood that innovation will resonate with both new and existing customers.

But even with the right culture, a fixed tech stack can quickly stifle innovation. Conversely, an agile tech stack empowers employees to innovate by making it easier for commerce to launch, learn, iterate, and even scrap his innovations with minimal risk or loss. Allows you to prioritize. Additionally, Agile tech stacks typically include applications that require less IT expertise, allowing non-technical team members to fully participate in an organizational culture rooted in experimentation.

Work smarter

45% of non-technical business decision makers allocate minimal annual budgets to improving or expanding their companies’ commerce capabilities, despite the growing willingness among brands to opt for commerce innovation . This is especially interesting given that a majority (59%) of these decision makers said they would be more likely to shop with a company that offers a modern commerce experience.

Closing this gap begins with assessing current and projected commerce innovations and how they align with current technical capabilities, brand vision and customer evolving needs. . By fostering a culture of agility and investing in the technology that enables that agility, organizations can relentlessly innovate and capitalize on the right commerce trends.

Jen Jones is Chief Marketing Officer at commercetools.

