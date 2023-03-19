Generative AI Voice Innovation Will Revolutionize This Market





Since the recent launch of OpenViews ChatGPT, Googles Bard, and Baidus ChatBot, the industry has been fascinated by the advancement of generative AI products and solutions. Brainy Insights estimates that the generative AI market will grow from $8.65 billion in 2022 to reach $418.62 billion by 2032. This equates to his CAGR of over 36%, making generative AI one of the next hottest areas to boost AI innovation. The software segment is expected to hold the highest revenue share of 65.0% in 2021 and maintain its position over the forecast period.

What is generative AI?

Generative AI is a type of AI that produces different types of content such as text, images, voice, and synthetic data. The recent buzz around generative AI is fueled by the simplicity of new user interfaces for creating high-quality text, graphics, and video in seconds. While not a new technology, the introduction of generative adversarial networks (GANs), a type of machine learning algorithm, has driven innovation in using this form of AI.

COQUI – Generative AI Revolutionizes Speech

The exciting news is that the ex-Mozillians have raised $3.3 million for Coqui, a generative AI text-to-speech for all creatives. Prior to founding COQUI, CEO Kelly Davis led the Mozilla Machine Learning Group focused on voice technology. Prior to that, she worked at the Max Plank Institute for Gravitational Physics, where she also completed her PhD. She works in superstring theory.

The company was founded in 2021 by Eren Glge, Josh Meyer, Kelly Davis, and Reuben Morais, who worked in Mozilla’s machine learning group. Funded by leading companies such as ScaleX Ventures, Mango Capital, DNX Ventures and angels. At Mozilla, we’ve spent years working on voice technology and have found that traditional approaches to creating and controlling voices are lacking at best and nonexistent at worst.

Coqui’s founders have a bold strategy to bring generative AI voice to video game developers, audio post production, and all creatives. When I asked Kelly what his vision for the company was, he simply said:

It’s a bold vision, yet so powerful that it’s already sprouting. Coqui allows creatives to quickly and easily create, cast, and direct her AI voice actor without the overhead hassle. Users can easily create custom voices from prompts. Cast custom voices ready to use in your projects. And their software dictates every nuance of performance. Coquis AI Voice not only saves you time, money and headaches, it also significantly reduces the time you spend casting in the recording studio and post-production.

When I started Coqui, I used the traditional approach, spending months collecting custom speech data and spending weeks training a custom speech model. because it turned out to be still impossible to do. Frustrated! Co-founder and CEO Kelly Davis says there needs to be a better way. Later I realized everyone had the same problem. So we rolled up our sleeves and set to work on a solution.

Voice is a double-edged sword for creatives.

A slight change in tone can paint the most detailed picture of our inner life. However, dealing with it is a nightmare. Casting, recording, directing, scheduling, studio bookings, all rework in post-production. Creatives crave simple solutions, and Coqui scratches that itch. Coqui provides high-quality, ready-to-use AI voices. rapid voice replication; voice prompts; and the ability to direct every nuance of a vocal performance. Cast, record, direct and schedule in one place. Everything at your fingertips, when and where you want.

After chatting with many creatives working in video games, audio post-production, dubbing, and many other areas, the standard manta of casting, recording, directing, and scheduling slowed down development, wasting time and money. I learned that Kelly Davis, co-founder and CEO of Coqui and former head of Mozilla’s Machine Learning Group, says voice needs to be dragged into the 21st century, and generative AI is doing it.

The funds will be used to expand the sales and development team and accelerate growth in the US market.

Revolutions in the voice industry are everywhere and great opportunities to reduce production costs, accelerate development and simply iterate faster. Coqui brings this revolution to voice. High-quality, ready-to-use AI voices. Rapid voice replication; voice prompts; Coqui is the gateway to the voice generative revolution, with the ability to direct every nuance of voice performance.

summary

There is no doubt that a voice revolution is underway, with players like Coqui later turning to Altered AI, which offers voice synthesis technology, Replica AI, which offers game engine integration, or Spotify, which recently acquired Sonantic. We also enter other industry players. Provides natural voice.

What makes Coqui stand out is the depth of the founder’s expertise in the voice and AI/ML space. Having such a tightly integrated co-founding team is the glue edge that holds them tight as they venture into the voice industry which requires significant productivity (streamlining of workflow processes) improvements. is obtained.

Roger Love, one of the world’s most iconic voice leaders (e.g. trained Bradley Cooper to sing on A Star Is Born, and Jeff Bridges won Academy Award for his singing voice on Crazy Heart). who helped win the award) is CEO and co-founder. Emotional Cloud is a company that uses generative AI to make humans and machines more accurate, and vice versa, to have more emotionally relevant conversations. He is at the forefront of understanding voice replication, and without the depth of emotional accuracy these AI methods will not truly advance human civilization, but rather erode what is uniquely human. I understand that I may be at risk.

A positive sign is that Coqui pays special attention to the distribution and valence of emotion in vocal patterns.

That said, there is still a significant risk that these types of disruptive voice innovations will impact the work of voice actors and other creatives. From music to video to audio, multiple creative worlds are in need of a major overhaul. Responsibility and thoughtfulness of industry change.

This is not the new reality of disruptive innovation, but it is an area where ethical and responsible AI regulatory controls need to be strengthened to ensure that social responsibility continues to be built into all AI industries.

Innovations like Coqui are creating waves of sound, and their efforts will undoubtedly keep them ahead of other industry players.

