Google parents Irish employees among those petitioning CEO over how to handle job cuts The Irish Times





According to the Financial Services Union (FSU), of the roughly 1,400 employees at Google’s parent company Alphabet who have signed a petition seeking better treatment for furloughed workers, a significant number are in the company’s Irish office. It is said that he worked at

The move by the staff comes amid criticism of how management handled the process after the company announced it would cut 12,000 jobs.

In an open letter to CEO Sundar Pichai, employees made a series of demands to the company. This includes freezing new hires, requiring voluntary layoffs before compulsory layoffs, prioritizing laid-off workers for recruitment, and forcing workers to end scheduled paid periods. . Parental leave, bereavement leave, etc.

Workers will also avoid cutting the hiring of employees from countries with ongoing conflicts and humanitarian crises, such as Ukraine, and will provide special assistance to those at risk of losing visa-related residency along with their jobs. asked Alphabet to provide

According to the letter, the impact of Alphabet’s decision to cut its workforce will be global. Nowhere is the voice of workers properly considered. We know that as workers we are stronger together than alone.

The petition follows Alphabets’ announcement in January that it would cut about 6% of its workforce following investor pressure to cut spending in the post-pandemic recession. Meta, Amazon and Microsoft are other tech giants that have drastically cut headcount in recent months after years of growth and hiring.

An Alphabet spokesperson did not immediately comment on the petition. He said he took full responsibility for what the company had adopted due to different economic realities.

Some Google employees quickly lost their jobs, especially in the United States, but the process was much slower in countries with stronger labor protections, which are common in Europe.

It took a month to confirm that approximately 240 employees were affected at the Google office in Dublin, which employs over 5,000 people. Meanwhile, some staff in Switzerland provoked a strike on Wednesday only after learning which workers would be laid off last week.

The letter was put together by employee groups supported by overseas trade unions such as Alphabet Workers Union, United Tech and Allied Workers and UNI Global. In Dublin, the FSU got involved.

According to Gareth Murphy, FSU’s industrial relations officer, the letter had hundreds of Irish signatures and our members distributed it to other members here.

He said the numbers show Google’s desire to join the union is on the rise.

Labor groups have helped draft several petitions regarding job cuts in various divisions of Google and in the various countries in which Google is located.

Some of the signatories to the petition told Bloomberg they were concerned that the legally required consultation process in some countries had become cumbersome. They said feedback from staff to management was not taken into account, including the results of surveys that expressed interest in volunteering to cut staff or save time.

Workers plan to circulate the petition for several more days before presenting a physical copy to Mr. Pichai at Google’s California headquarters.Bloomberg

