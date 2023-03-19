Can AI be used to fight gambling addiction? The company says so





The rapid growth of the online gambling industry has resulted in a staggering increase in addiction, especially among young people. This problem has been exacerbated in recent years by the proliferation of mobile and online gaming apps that make accessing online gambling platforms easier than ever.

To combat online gambling addiction, Optimove, the internet gaming industry’s CRM platform, helps players and operators make informed decisions and prevent the development of bad (and potentially very harmful) habits. We have developed a solution aimed at enabling you to do so.

“Our model uses AI and machine learning algorithms to analyze customer behavior and detect patterns that indicate possible problem gambling,” said Jonathan Inver, Director of Strategy Services. says.

“Optimove collects data from multiple sources, including customer transactions, game play, and customer service interactions. This data is analyzed using machine learning algorithms to help customers develop gambling problems. Identify patterns that indicate risk.”

Optimove’s responsible gambling solution allows operators to monitor customer gambling behavior and identify potential problem gamblers with advanced analytics and reporting. Using this data, operators can intervene and provide support to players in danger.

Optimove’s predictive models are based on machine learning algorithms that identify behavioral patterns that indicate risky players based on historical data. Once the model is trained, real-time data can be analyzed to identify customers who exhibit similar behavior based on patterns such as persistent loss tracking, long-term gambling, and risky betting.

If Optimove determines that a player is at risk of developing a gambling problem, Optimove will change the mix of messages presented to that player to promote responsible gambling. For example, you may be offered self-exclusion alternatives or directed to support resources.

The future of responsible gaming

“Our solutions to responsible gambling are designed to give operators the tools they need to act proactively and prevent problem gambling,” Inver added. “By using advanced analytics and machine learning, we can help operators identify behavioral patterns that may indicate problems and intervene before they become serious problems.”

Responsible gambling practices are becoming more and more important as the online gambling industry grows, requiring stronger regulation and fines for non-compliance in the EU and UK. The U.S. market is more decentralized, with regulations varying from state to state, but growing awareness of the issue is spreading across the country.

“We believe responsible gambling is a shared responsibility between operators and players. Our solutions give players control over their gambling behavior and enable operators to provide a safe and responsible gaming environment.”

Tomer Imber, Senior Director of Sales, Optimove

Gambling is unlikely to be completely eradicated from the gaming space anytime soon, so consumers should remain vigilant and avoid engaging in harmful behaviors as a first line of defense against its pitfalls. However, for those prone to addiction, technical assistance provided by platforms such as Optimove may be a remedy.

Optimove Senior Director of Sales Tomer Imber said the company's solutions to responsible gambling are an important part of the company's mission to help operators create safe and enjoyable gaming environments for their customers.

“We believe responsible gambling is a shared responsibility between operators and players,” said Imber. “Our solution puts players in control of their gambling behavior and enables operators to provide a safe and responsible gaming environment.”

