Swiss rival UBS to pay $3.2 billion to buy Credit Suisse, which has a tech campus in North Carolina





GENEVA – Swiss President Alain Berset said on Sunday evening that banking giant UBS will buy smaller rival Credit Suisse for $3.2 billion in a bid to avoid market-shaking global banking disruptions. Announced.

This deal was one of the very widest for global financial stability,” Berset said. “The uncontrolled collapse of Credit Suisse would have devastating consequences for the country and the international financial system.

The Swiss Federal Council, a seven-member governing body that includes Berset, has passed an emergency ordinance allowing mergers to take place without shareholder approval.

Credit Suisse chairman Axel Lehmann called the deal a clear turning point.

It is a historic, sad and very difficult day for Credit Suisse, Switzerland and the global financial markets, Lehmann said, focusing now on the future, especially on the 50,000 Credit Suisse employees. I added that there are Switzerland.

UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher has welcomed the big opportunities that the acquisition will bring, saying his bank’s conservative risk culture is at odds with the culture of Credit Suisse, known for its bold and aggressive gambles for bigger returns. I stressed that it would hit. He said the combined group would create a wealth manager with total invested assets in excess of $5 trillion.

Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter said the council “regrets that a bank that was once a Swiss model institution and part of a strong Swiss location has fallen into this situation.

The combination of two of the largest and best-known Swiss banks, each with a storied history dating back to the mid-19th century, has dealt a heavy blow to Switzerland’s reputation as a global financial center and created a single national champion in banking. I am becoming to have. .

The deal spurred a desperate and widespread response from the US government to prevent further banking panic following the collapse of two major US banks last week. Still, global financial markets have been strained since Credit Suisse shares began to plunge this week.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde praised the swift action of the Swiss authorities, saying it helped restore an orderly market environment and ensure financial stability.

Banks are in a very different position than they were in 2008 during the financial crisis, she said, partly due to tighter government regulations.

UBS has acquired Credit Suisse, but UBS officials said it plans to sell some of it or downsize the bank in the coming months and years.

The Swiss central bank agreed to lend up to 50 billion francs ($54 billion) to Credit Suisse on Thursday, reportedly boosting share prices temporarily but halting market volatility and causing deposit losses. was not enough to stop the

Liquidity outflows and market volatility have shown that the needed confidence can no longer be restored, and a quick solution to ensure stability is essential, he said.

On Sunday, the Swiss Central Bank announced it would provide 100 billion Swiss francs ($108 billion) in loans backed by federal default guarantees to support the transaction, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

About 16 billion francs ($17.3 billion) of Credit Suisse bonds that are part of the deal will be wiped out. European banking regulators use a special class of bonds designed to provide a capital buffer in times of distress for banks. However, these bonds are designed to expire if the bank’s capital falls below a certain level, which was triggered as part of this government-brokered deal.

Bersett said the federal council had already discussed long-running issues at Credit Suisse since the beginning of the year and had held emergency meetings over the past four days.The specter of the 2007-08 financial crisis.

Investors and banking industry analysts are still digesting the deal, with one analyst citing the potential reputational damage the deal could do to the Swiss bank’s global image. In fact, I was negative about this news.

Octavio Marenzi, CEO of consulting firm Opimas LLC, said in an email that the country’s national reputation for prudent financial management, sound regulatory oversight, and, frankly, being somewhat moody and boring when it comes to investing has been wiped out. says.

Marenzi added that Switzerland’s direct democratic government model is likely to challenge the deal in courts and votes, which could lead to further turmoil.

Credit Suisse has been named one of the world’s most important banks by the Financial Stability Board, the international body that oversees the global financial system. This means regulators believe its uncontrollable failure will have ripple effects throughout the financial system, similar to the Lehman Brothers failure 15 years ago.

Credit Suisse’s parent bank is not under European Union supervision, but has entities in several European Union countries. Lagarde echoed last week saying Europe’s banking sector was resilient, with strong reserves and plenty of cash after central banks hiked rates.

Many of Credit Suisse’s problems are unique and do not overlap with the weaknesses that brought down Silicon Valley and Signature banks. The failures of Silicon Valley and Signature banks have led to significant rescue efforts by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Federal Reserve. As a result, their downfall does not necessarily mark the beginning of a financial crisis such as that which occurred in 2008.

The deal caps a highly volatile week for Credit Suisse, most notably by its biggest investor, the Saudi National Bank, investing more money in banks to avoid regulation. The company’s stock plunged to a record low on Wednesday after it said it wouldn’t. It will start when the stake increases by about 10%.

Shares fell 8% to close at 1.86 francs ($2) on the SIX Swiss Exchange on Friday. The stock has been in a long decline, trading at over CHF80 in 2007.

The current troubles began after Credit Suisse reported on Tuesday that management had identified material weaknesses in the bank’s internal controls over financial reporting as of the end of last year. That reinforced fears that Credit Suisse could be the next domino to fall.

Although smaller than Swiss rival UBS, Credit Suisse still wields considerable influence, managing $1.4 trillion in assets. The company has significant trading desks around the world, serves the rich and wealthy through its wealth management business, and is a leading advisor to global corporations in M&A. Notably, Credit Suisse did not need government assistance during the 2008 financial crisis, but UBS did.

A Swiss bank has decided to raise money from investors and develop a new strategy to overcome a series of problems, including bad bets on hedge funds, repeated turmoil at the top, and a spy scandal involving UBS. have promoted.

