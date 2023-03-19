After 10 years of use, Google is officially ditching its last Glass headset





Google recently announced the official retirement of the Google Glass Enterprise Edition (opens in new tab) AR headset. Although long removed from the consumer market, the widely touted wearable computer/heads-up display was still offered to potential business customers. “Thank you for more than 10 years of innovation and partnership,” Google said in a statement. “As of March 15, 2023, we will no longer be selling Glass Enterprise Edition. Support for Glass Enterprise Edition will continue until his September 15, 2023.”

If you’re like me, you saw the news and thought, “Wait, wasn’t Google Glass discontinued like it was 8 years ago?” It has since turned out to have had this extended second life in industrial and medical settings.

Back in 2013, Glass was another bright promise for Google’s future alongside Chrome, Fiber and its Android OS support. The initial rollout of the Glass headset made headlines among tech journalists and avid influencers. Glass provided a heads-up display and could also take pictures. In some ways, it foreshadows wearables next to smartphones like the Apple Watch and his more advanced Fitbit.

It’s also peak techies like ‘Oh my God, these guys are rewiring our brain chemistry with extensive reactive ads’ and ‘Haha this Silicon Valley show is pretty It’s funny, I hope they’re smarter than this in real life. “This Penny at the time His arcade (opens in new tab) strip stuck in my mind, and as Ars his Technica (opens in new tab) points out, calling glass wearers ‘Glassholes’ was really important. Simpler times, and with Google’s unfamiliarity with products like Reader and Stadia, consumer-grade Glass was quietly kicked off the stage in his 2015.

Enter the second act of wearables: the Enterprise. A 2015 Bloomberg (opens in a new tab) article (readers may encounter paywalls) discusses potential applications in healthcare settings, and a 2017 9to5Google post (opens in a new tab) ) outlines the full specs for the enterprise.

Yes, google glass. Anyway, most of us probably thought it was already dead, but it’s still somewhat bittersweet and, like the Dreamcast, HD DVD, or Betamax, the failed The product. We live in the future of Silicon Valley anyway, but Glass seemed to promise something more fun where we would all be Geordi La Forge. It’s also interesting to imply that the whole existence was bounded at both ends by Google Glass. Closed game streaming services can’t rest at all.

