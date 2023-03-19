How AI will change the world beyond electricity and the internet





Countries and companies are pushing the development of generative artificial intelligence that tech entrepreneurs believe will dramatically change society.

The rise of artificial general intelligence, now seen as inevitable in Silicon Valley, will bring about “an order of magnitude” change the world has never seen before, observers say. But are you ready?

AGI is defined as artificial intelligence with human cognitive abilities, as opposed to more narrow artificial intelligence such as the headline-grabbing ChatGPT, which could free people from simple tasks and bring about a new era of creativity. I have.

But such a historic paradigm shift could also threaten jobs and create insurmountable social problems, experts warn.

Previous technological advances, from electricity to the internet, have sparked powerful social change, says Siqi Chen, chief executive of San Francisco startup Runway.

“But what we’re seeing now is intelligence itself… This is the first time we’ve been able to create intelligence itself and increase its quantity in the universe,” he told AFP.

As a result, the change will be “orders of magnitude greater than any other technological change in history.”

And while such exciting and terrifying change is a “double-edged sword,” Chen said, envisioning using AGI to tackle climate change, for example, AGI should be as maneuverable as possible. I warn you that it is a tool you want to use.

Released late last year, ChatGPT took the long-dreamed AGI idea one giant leap closer to reality.

OpenAI, the company behind generative software that generates essays, poems and computational code on command, this week released GPT-4, an even more powerful version of the technology that powers it.

The technology can process images as well as text, allowing the creation of more complex content such as litigation and video games.

As such, some benchmarks “show human-level performance,” the company said.

Say goodbye to “hard work”

The success of Microsoft-backed OpenAI has sparked a sort of arms race in Silicon Valley. The tech giant remains wary of chatbots derailing, but it’s looking to take generative AI tools to the next level.

Already, AI-powered digital assistants from Microsoft and Google can summarize meetings, draft emails, create websites, create advertising campaigns, and more, giving us an idea of ​​what AGI can do in the future. You can catch a glimpse.

Microsoft’s corporate vice president, Jared Spataro, said:

Spataro hopes to “rediscover the soul of work” with artificial intelligence, he said at a Microsoft presentation on Thursday.

Some suggest that artificial intelligence can also reduce costs.

British landscape architect Joe Perkins tweeted that he used GPT-4 for a coding project. A “very good” developer told me it would cost £5,000 ($6,000) and take two weeks.

“GPT-4 delivered the same thing in 3 hours for $0.11,” he tweeted. “Really mind-boggling.”

But it raises the question of threats to human jobs, and entrepreneur Chen admits that technology could one day build an even better version of startups like him.

“How can I make a living without being homeless?” he asked, adding that he hopes a solution will emerge.

existential question

Ubiquitous artificial intelligence has also put a question mark on creative authenticity, as songs, images, art, etc. are produced by software rather than humans.

Will humans avoid education and instead rely on software to think?

And who can trust AI to be unbiased, accurate, and adaptable to different countries and cultures?

AGI “will probably come to us sooner than we can process it,” says Sharon Zhou, co-founder of a generative AI company.

The technology poses an existential question for humanity, she told AFP.

“If there is something more powerful and intelligent than us, what does that mean for us?” Zhou asked.

“And do we use it? Or do we use it?”

OpenAI says it plans to gradually build out AGI with the goal of benefiting all of humanity, but admits there are safety flaws in its software.

Ilya Sutskever, chief scientist at OpenAI, said in an interview with MIT Technology Review that safety is a “process,” suggesting that companies “come up with some kind of process to delay the release of models with safety.” is highly desirable,” he added. These are completely unprecedented features. ”

But for now, slowing down isn’t part of the ethos, Zhou said.

“The power is focused on who can build this stuff, and they tend to make decisions about this and act quickly,” she says.

The international order itself may be at stake, she suggests.

“The pressure between the US and China is immense,” said Zhou, adding that the artificial intelligence race evokes the Cold War era.

“Is AGI definitely at risk that if one country figured it out faster, they would rule?” she asks.

“And I think what we’re afraid of is not quitting because you can’t lose.”

2023 AFP

Quote: How AI Will Change the World More Than Electricity and the Internet (19 March 2023), https://techxplore.com/news/2023-03-ai-upend-world- Taken from electricity-internet. html

This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except in fair trade for personal research or research purposes. Content is provided for informational purposes only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techxplore.com/news/2023-03-ai-upend-world-electricity-internet.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related