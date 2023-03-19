Google may offer the perfect phone for everyone this year.





We finally know what the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro look like thanks to the renderings we made based on hardware measurements. It may also offer the Pixel 7a, Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold. It’s certainly possible that Google will give smartphones to almost everyone in the market this year.

Before we dive into the appeal of the Pixel 8 series, let’s start with Google’s current position in the market. Google is starting on a good note. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are great devices and for good reason one of our top picks for the best phones you can buy right now. The Pixel 7 offers great value for its price. The Pixel 7 Pro builds on top with a telephoto camera and a bigger and better screen.

However, this exact point makes the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro an odd pair. At $600, the Pixel 7 is $300 cheaper than the $900 Pixel 7 Pro, and there isn’t much to justify the price difference. Most of the phones share the same design, the same processor, the same underlying storage, and the same primary and selfie cameras. The differences are big in the details, some of which are based on taste. For the most part, the Pixel 7 Pro only makes sense if you absolutely need a dedicated telephoto zoom camera.

Besides the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, there was also Google’s budget offering, the Pixel 6a. The Pixel 6a takes the core of Google’s hardware ideas and wraps them up in a more affordable package. For $450, it still offers Google’s first-generation Tensor SoC, fairly fast charging, and all the smart features that make the Pixel lineup so compelling. Thanks to Google’s pioneering position in image post-processing, the Pixel 6a is still one of his top budget phones that can impress with camera quality.

$900 is a steep price to pay for a phone, but the Pixel lineup falls short of what Samsung and Apple want from their top-tier flagship series.Samsung offers the Galaxy S23 Ultra for $1,200. , Apple is charging $1,100 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Google is stepping into premium territory this year

The upcoming slate of Pixel devices for 2023 seems set to build on this and give everyone a phone, with the Pixel 8 Pro presumably coming with a flat screen. Here at Android Police, we’re not the biggest fans of curved screens, for a variety of reasons, from the reflections that get caught in the curves to the inability to easily apply screen protectors. The Pixel 7 Pro, in particular, was the worst of both worlds. The curves were already so small that it didn’t even make the phone easier to hold. increase.

However, the Pixel 8 Pro won’t be Google’s lineup-leading phone in the premium segment, but we’re waiting for the Pixel Fold to take over that role. If current rumors are to be believed, the Pixel Fold will cost between $1,300 and $1,500. That’s significantly less than the $1,800 for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, but it positions the Pixel Fold as a premium device that far exceeds the Pixel 8 Pro. $900 to $1,000. As rumored for the Pixel Fold’s positioning, it will compete nicely with flagship phones offered by competitors such as Apple and Samsung.

The Pixel 8 looks almost identical to the Pixel 7, but you might be surprised to find it has more hardware than its predecessor. , we expect it to eventually upgrade to a 120Hz screen, and both the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro could potentially support ultrasonic fingerprint scanners. An optical scanner used by Google. The Pixel 7a, which could launch in June 2023, rounds out the lineup with a solid positioning as a budget phone. It’s all but confirmed to work with 90Hz displays, so we can only hope for a Pixel 8 upgrade.

Combine all these (rumored!) prices and features of the phone and you’re left with something for just about everyone and every budget.

Google Pixel 7a: $450 Google Pixel 8: $600 Google Pixel 8 Pro: $900 Google Pixel Fold: $1,300 Google takes hardware seriously

With this strategy, Google could single-handedly offer an attractive option for anyone looking for an Android smartphone. Whether it’s a premium foldable smartphone, an affordable regular flagship, or an entry-level smartphone that does everything well. From what we know so far, it’s clear that Google is taking hardware more seriously this year than ever before. After all, Google is finally getting back to its roots and planning to sell tablets again.

In 2024, Google’s lineup could be even more diverse. The company has long been rumored to be working on the Pixel Ultra. This could add a more direct competitor to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to the lineup. This is in line with reports that Google is considering focusing more on the hardware sector in case some regulatory action could weaken its hold over the entire Android ecosystem.

In the meantime, we have the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro left. These are still great phones today and will continue to do so for many months to come.

google pixel 7 pro

Google's Pixel 7 Pro improves the Pixel experience, improves stability and takes camera capabilities to a new level with image fusion and 4K60fps video across all cameras after last year's 6 Pro's initial stumble I pulled it up.

google pixel 7

Google didn't reinvent the wheel with the Pixel 7, but it didn't need to. With an improved camera, next-generation Tensor G2 chipset, and Google's feature-packed software, the Pixel 7 still earns its price tag this year.

