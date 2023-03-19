COMPREDICT’S VIRTUAL SENSORS ARE CHANGING THE FUTURE OF CONNECTED MOBILITY





It’s not every day that I come across innovations that completely upend my understanding of certain types of technology. But when it comes to this IoT offering of his, I’m excited.

German startup COMPREDICT is building data-driven virtual sensors to replace hardware sensors throughout the vehicle.

They are purely software-based and can be deployed in the cloud or embedded in any vehicle such as scooters, cars, trucks, buses and other heavy vehicles.

We spoke with Stefan Werner, Head of Global Sales at COMPREDICT.

What is Digital Sensor?

If you’re a fellow IoT enthusiast, this is your first question. Now, here’s where it gets interesting.

Hardware sensors in connected devices use physical or chemical effects to measure attributes such as temperature, pressure, weight, distance, force, torque, and speed.

Virtual sensors are software-based. It uses machine learning algorithms to accurately estimate target physical quantities from other signals already available.

COMPREDICT’s virtual sensors use data from the vehicle’s CAN bus (controller area network) to provide deep insight into the behavior of vehicle subsystems such as steering, drivetrain, tires, brakes, battery and electronics. increase.

This includes health and usage monitoring and paves the way for predictive maintenance management.

Stefan Werner explains:

“Extracting data from the CAN bus and combining it with machine learning algorithms provides an environment where software sensors replace hardware centers.

The virtual sensor itself has been tested, redone and redeveloped. Faster with less code. But we also proved that the sensor replaces the hardware sensor with 95% accuracy. “

A COMPREDICT virtual sensor can:

Reduce bill of materials (BOM) costs. Improves measurement capabilities (no additional hardware sensors required. Monitors vehicle component health and field usage. This is a game-changer for Level 4 and 5 autonomous vehicles. Provides predictive maintenance detection by predicting wear and tear, aging and failure.

These are great solutions to industry pain points and the company has captured industry attention from the start, with early investors including tire makers Michelin and Flexbus.

break the roof of the vehicle

Founded in 2016, the company spun out of the founder’s thesis at the University of Darmstadt and has a team of over 20 scientific publications and 10 patents and patent applications focused on durability engineering and modeling of vehicle dynamics. I compiled it all together.

I wanted to know how the company was able to successfully integrate into the automotive sector, which has traditionally been slow to innovate.

According to Werner, rather than simply presenting technology to companies,

“Automakers have asked us how we can help them reduce their bill of materials. , if you want to get a better insight, software can do it for you.”

Digital sensors not only save the cost of purchasing physical sensors, but also lifelong service costs.

Werned says:

The virtual sensor has a data-collecting digital twin that can be used as a test bed for automobile manufacturer simulations. This could potentially reduce the number of vehicles tested on the road.

With these capacities:

“Manufacturers can learn, at scale, not just from 10 test vehicles on the road, but also their customers and their driving patterns, driving behavior, and vehicle wear parts.”

Additionally, fleet owners can present health certificates to their customers in a subscription model.

Fleets also benefit from predictive maintenance capabilities, such as predicting the need for tire changes, purchasing tires in bulk and presenting them to customers.

Earlier this month, the company announced a partnership with AI software company Palantir to bring virtual sensors and other services to partners around the world to enable better cloud-based solutions for connected cars.

Last year, the company raised $6 million in two Series A funding rounds from investors including mobility-focused VC firm Vektor Partners and BlackBerry Limited.

Wait a minute, did you say blackberry?

Yes, BlackBerry, you’re right. COMPREDICT is funded through the BlackBerry IVY Innovation Fund.

In 2016, hardware device makers pivoted to connected car software and security, partnering with automakers like Ford and Jaguar Land Rover.

Today, BlackBerry is a global provider of automotive software, with its QNX technology used by 24 of the top 25 EV OEMs and embedded in more than 215 million vehicles worldwide.

Built in partnership with AWS, the BlackBerry IVY platform simplifies COMPREDICT’s ability to manage large-scale OEM deployments of in-vehicle predictive maintenance and diagnostic algorithms.

This makes it COMPREDICT hardware and OS platform agnostic while reducing connectivity costs for automakers.

Blackberry has turned the company into an embedded environment. This is a big problem for the ability to grow across myriad use cases.

Additionally, this is just the beginning of the company, with plans to use virtual sensors to drive ongoing improvements and enhancements with new software features and over-the-air updates. This company deserves attention.

