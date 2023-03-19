Google’s Project Carnage has found a fashionable new victim





Google’s Advanced Technology and Projects division, more commonly known as ATAP, has been responsible for several high-profile show-stoppers, including the Soli radio system and wardrobe-focused Jacquard. Both he was announced in 2015 and hit the market a few years later. Jacquard has had some of the most unexpected collaborations, including those with apparel manufacturer Levi’s and luxury fashion label Yves Saint Laurent. , Adidas has launched a jacquard tag for the insoles of soccer cleats. But after those partnerships have remained relatively quiet aside from the release of his two new Jacquard/Levi’s jackets in 2019, it looks like the end of the project and corresponding companion app is nearing. .

The latest version of the Jacquard app for Android marks the end of the project. Even if you don’t have the app, it’s no secret as the What’s New section of the Play Store states:

This release adds the ability to notify users of upcoming product support updates.

Additionally, opening the app with internet disabled returns the page pictured below, but 9to5Google found deprecated references in the app’s code, including a header for AppShutdown. All of this points to an imminent announcement from Google regarding Jacquard’s termination.

It’s not entirely clear what will happen to customers who buy Jacquard-enabled jackets and backpacks when the companion app is grazed. One of his Jacquard products, the aforementioned Adidas smart for athletes in his insoles, has another app that was updated a month ago.

Project Jacquard was less spooky than Google Glass, but perhaps just as compelling to buyers. The feature set was half decent, like the ability for Jacket to notify you when you misplaced your phone, and the ability to control music on your phone by doing gestures on Jacket. It doesn’t seem to fire as I would have hoped. It doesn’t help that Google, like Stadia, has been offended by non-AI lately.

