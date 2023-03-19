Tech: Create opportunities for women





Uganda joined the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day on March 8th. The theme is DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality. This was in line with the themes of the Commission’s 67th Session on the Status of Women, Innovation and Technological Transformation, and Education in the Digital Age to Achieve Gender Equality and the Empowerment of All Women and Girls.

In 1995, 189 countries, including Uganda, ratified the Beijing Declaration and Action Plan. It aims to strengthen the efforts of the international community to achieve gender equality and provide better opportunities for women and girls. This was characterized as a response to the collective efforts of women and girls around the world who have fought for gender equality and women’s rights. Today everyone benefits from gender equality and women’s rights are human rights.

Uganda has developed a national policy to promote gender equality by promoting girls and women in education, leadership and governance through the enactment and implementation of gender-sensitive legislation. Uganda has given girls and women opportunities to progress in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), but this has resulted in the country’s high poverty rate, lack of access to and knowledge of technology, and the online protection of children. Significant knowledge gaps on how to address related issues.

Uganda succeeded in guaranteeing education for all by awarding 1.5 points to girls at the university entry level. This is not only to increase the number of girls enrolled in universities, but also to ensure that more girls studying science enter higher education institutions. Also participate in the Uganda Business and Technical Examination Board through the Uganda Skills Programme, the Uganda Technical Vocational Education and Training System (TVET) and the Ministry of Education (UBTEB). For this to be more effective for students and alumni, technology must be deployed to equip more girls and women with digital skills in communities and schools. Therefore, we have to work twice as hard to ensure that a girl remains in school and thrives afterwards.

The rapid development of information and communication technologies provides children and young women with unprecedented opportunities to connect, communicate, learn, obtain information and voice their opinions on issues affecting their lives and communities. I’m here. Girls’ online and offline safety faces major challenges as a result of the increasing and pervasive access to mobile and internet technologies.

For teenage girls, women and future generations, the technology sector must play a key role in laying the groundwork for safer and more secure use of other technologies, including Internet-based services. not. If national laws have not yet caught up with international laws, businesses have the opportunity and obligation to bring their business practices into compliance with those norms. (UNICEF, 2015) Industry guidelines for protecting children online.

There are 200 million fewer women online than men. In Uganda, the gender gap in ICT is pervasive. Women have less access to and use of their ICT skills than men. Women are believed to have access to stronger networks, job and employment prospects, business opportunities, and educational opportunities if they are well equipped with ICT skills. This area is frequently associated with cyberbullying, which promotes all forms of violence against girls and women based on their gender. Gender inequality on the Internet is intricately linked.

Adopting a gender-responsive approach to innovation, technology and digital education will raise awareness of girls’ and women’s rights and engage citizens in digital advancements. 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals. Unfortunately, this has led to widening inequalities in access to digital skills and technology, with girls and women falling behind as a result of gender disparities.

A major obstacle to women’s Internet access in Uganda is the lack of electrical and telecommunications infrastructure in rural areas where women make up a significant proportion of the population. According to the Uganda Communications Commission, only 20% of her internet users live in rural areas, leaving her 60% of the population without internet access.

Advances in technology are exposing children to internet-connected devices, and online safety is not guaranteed. It is associated with various types of crimes such as cyberbullying, chat rooms, child pornography, nudity, etc.

African children, especially girls, face significant challenges when it comes to accessing and using the Internet. Child safety and security research shows that one-quarter of internet-accessible African children have been exposed to sexually explicit material, and the proportion of adolescent girls reporting such incidents is negligible. Children’s online safety has become a global concern, with several organizations including UNICEF launching various awareness campaigns. However, there are still significant knowledge gaps on how to address children’s online safety issues.

To fill the gender ICT gap

Governments need to focus on impacting the digital gender gap by providing opportunities for economic and social media inequalities. If a woman in rural and urban areas could use her digital skills to build a business without frustrating her with gadgets and a heavy tax on the internet, she could use her phone and computer to access opportunities and increase her career. More people will be able to reach their goals.

Learning institutions should be equipped with child online protection skills and ways to help children and girls from cyberbullying.

We need strong community working partnerships with the private sector and the donor community. Many women in Uganda today belong to social her capital groups, especially savings groups, and are unable to track, save, or bank online. Even if you can save a lot of money on transportation and time spent on long trips. Distance to access financial institutions and banking facilities.

In Uganda, telecommunications companies and other service providers can establish community partnerships to lend gadgets to members of different groups with suitable payment plans. Additionally, you can have a good internet provisioning his package. This strategy will only work if community leaders, the private sector, government agencies and institutions are willing to work together.

Civil society, local communities, international organizations and the private sector must work together to reduce the risks of the digital revolution and ensure that more children and girls benefit from government. Set safe online tips for children, women, parents, guardians and teachers, and set a clear legal framework to protect children. Also available are law enforcement, NGO hotlines and support services, and technical solutions to prevent victims from being re-harmed by online images.

Collective cooperation is needed to ensure that girls and women benefit from digital use without being victimized.

Caroline Owashaba, ACOYDE Gender Activist and Western Region Coordinator for Girls Not Brides Uganda

