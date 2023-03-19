UN Calls for Policy Action on Developing Countries Amid Green Tech Revolution





The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has warned that economic inequality will continue to grow unless developing countries benefit from green technology.

The Technology and Innovation Report 2023, released by UNCTAD on March 16, shows that developed countries are reaping most of the benefits of green technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and electric vehicles.

These cutting-edge technologies could create a market worth more than $9.5 trillion by 2030, but developed countries are seizing most of the opportunities, and developing countries are far behind.

During the same period, exports from developing countries increased from $57 billion to just $75 billion. In three years, the share of developing countries in world exports has fallen from over 48% he to under 33%.

(Photo: dimagio/Pixabay)

Frontier Technology Readiness Index

The UNCTAD report states that few developing countries have the necessary capabilities to take advantage of cutting-edge technologies such as blockchain, drones, gene editing, nanotechnology and solar power. Technology Readiness Index” is included.

Green frontier technologies such as electric vehicles, solar energy, wind energy and green hydrogen are expected to reach a market value of $2.1 trillion by 2030, four times their current value.

The report’s index ranks 166 countries based on ICT, skills, R&D, industrial capacity, and financial indicators. Dominated by high-income countries such as the United States, Sweden, Singapore, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

Developing countries need to implement aggressive industrial, innovation and energy policies targeting green technology to benefit from the green technology revolution.

According to UNCTAD, developing country governments should coordinate their policies on environmental sustainability, science, technology, innovation and industrialization.

The organization urges them to prioritize investments in green and complex sectors and provide incentives to shift consumer demand towards greener products.

In addition, developing countries should upgrade their technical skills and increase investment in information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure to close connectivity gaps between small and large enterprises and between urban and rural areas. must be filled.

Also Read: UN Unveils High-Tech Satellite That Can Track Methane Emission Hotspots

Call for international assistance

UNCTAD seeks international support to transfer green technologies to developing countries. The report proposes applying principles invoked during the COVID-19 pandemic that allowed some countries to manufacture and distribute vaccines without the consent of the patent holder.

This will give manufacturers in developing countries faster access to critical environmental technologies.

The report also recommends that international trade and intellectual property rules should provide flexibility for developing countries to establish industrial and innovation policies.

UNCTAD’s Technology and Innovation Report 2023 underscores the need for decisive action by developing countries to seize the economic opportunities offered by green technology.

Developing countries must act quickly to seize this opportunity and pursue development trajectories that lead to more diverse, productive and competitive economies.

Related article: UNESCO calls for glaciers to ‘significantly reduce emissions’ before they disappear due to climate change

2023 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not reproduce without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techtimes.com/articles/289195/20230319/un-policy-action-developing-countries-green-tech-revolution.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related