The SVB debacle exposed Silicon Valley’s hypocrisy.John Norton





So one day Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) was a bank, and the next day it was a smoke giant that seemed to collapse the entire banking sector in the United States. The U.S. government, widely regarded as a sluggish, obsolete giant by Silicon Valley dwellers, magically turned on his dime and made sure depositors never lost a penny. . And on this side of the pond, the regulator has already arranged for one of his behemoths, his HSBC, to buy his SVB’s UK subsidiary for $1.

Panic? I see. In the meantime, it’s worth taking a more cynical look at what happened.

The first thing to understand is that Silicon Valley is actually a reality distortion field populated by people who believe they are living a Renaissance 2.0 with Palo Alto as the new Florence, breathing their own smoke. is. The dominant religion is Founder Worship, whose elders live on San Francisco’s Sand Hill Road and are called Venture His Capitalists. These elders decide who is elevated to the Founder’s privileged caste.

To achieve this status, a) be male; b) You have big ideas that confuse you. c) He has never knowingly worn a suit and tie. Once admitted to the priesthood, the elders arrange for a large dump truck loaded with his $100 bills to arrive at the new member’s door and cover the driveway with cash.

But this poses a problem for the new founder: where to store the loot while he goes about his business of chaos? Gregory Becker, famous for his generous attention to the needs of , has left. His company kept their cash safe, helped manage their personal finances, borrowed against private stock holdings, and, at times, set up what they loosely called their minds: his $15 million It even offered a mortgage for a dream house.

The most striking lesson was the evidence produced by the crisis of insane stupidity of some of those involved.

So the SVB was flooded with money. But as programmers say it was a bug, not a feature. As Bloomberg’s Matt Levine points out, traditionally, the way banks work is to take deposits from those who have money and lend to those who need it. SVB’s problem was that most customers didn’t need a loan. So the bank had all this customer’s cash and needed to do something with it. The solution was to buy long-term, ostensibly safe securities like government bonds instead of providing loans to riskier corporate borrowers. Thus, 75% of his SVB’s debt portfolio, nominally worth $95 billion ($80 billion), was included in held-to-maturity assets. On average, other banks with at least $1 billion in assets had only 6% of their debt classified in this category at the end of 2022.

However, there was one fly in this ointment. As every boy (and girl) knows, when interest rates go up, the market value of long-term bonds goes down. Also, the US Federal Reserve was raising interest rates to combat inflation. Suddenly, SVB’s long-term hedge started looking like a millstone. Ratings agency Moody’s took notice, and Mr. Becker frantically began looking for a solution. Rumors spread as usual, and the Elders of Sandhill Road began whispering to the disciples of the esteemed Founder to withdraw their deposits, and the next day they obediently withdrew his $42 billion. The rest, as they say, is recent history.

What can we infer about the culture of Silicon Valley from this carnage? Well, first and foremost is its pervasive hypocrisy. Palo Alto is at the center of a microculture that sees the state as a nuisance that stifles innovation. But the moment the security of bank deposits above the $250,000 cap became questionable, calls for state protection fell on deaf ears. (Eventually, the deposits were protected by state agencies.) And when I began to wonder why the SVB had not undergone the stress tests imposed on big banks after the 2008 crash, such Some of the most prominent lobbyists opposing the measures apply to institutions the size of SVB, including corporate owned management. What came to mind at that point was Samuel Johnson’s observation that the loudest cries for freedom always came from slave drivers.

But the most striking lesson of all was the evidence produced by the crises of insane stupidity on the part of some of those involved. The venture capitalist who did it must have known what the outcome would be. And how would a bank whose solvency depends on assumptions about the value of long-term government bonds be caught off guard by the impact of rising interest rates? I was just an intern. But apparently no such intern was available. Perhaps she/he was writing a paper on the Renaissance at Stanford University.

what i am reading

The Cryptocurrency Crisis The Death of Cryptocurrency is a fascinating and incisive Yale Law School white paper by Nicholas Weaver.

Her revisitedThe New Yorker has a nice review essay by Brian Christian on Spike Jonze’s movie Her a film with ChatGPT Resonance. The title is “Samantha Test”.

Sole purpose Reuters feature Dow said we recycle our shoes. Finding them at a flea market in Indonesia is a really good example of a good research report.

