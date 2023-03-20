Countries asked to pool their strengths in science and technology





Children admire a robotic dog with artificial intelligence built by China-based startup Unitree Robotics at the Moscow Zoo in August. [PHOTO/TASS]

China and Russia will leverage their complementary strengths in science and technology to meet each other’s strategic needs, improve national well-being, and jointly address regional and global challenges with more innovative solutions. experts say it can.

To deepen such cooperation, experts say that non-governmental organizations in China and Russia should promote academic exchanges, strengthen people-to-people ties, and establish new partnerships to support the industrialization of research projects and scientific discoveries. It should play a more important role by launching a joint platform, he said.

Professor Igor Skopintsev of Moscow Technical University said he was looking forward to President Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia this week.

Skopintsev said Russian scientists are attracted to China’s working environment and its ability to transform scientific discoveries into new technologies and products. He hopes that more Chinese and Russian students will be able to learn from each other and study and work in each other’s countries. positive,” he said.

China and Russia have a long and fruitful history of science and technology cooperation spanning decades. Both sides hoped to deepen this relationship as they launch the Year of Science, Technology and Innovation in 2020. It also unveiled a roadmap for China-Russia cooperation in science, technology and innovation from 2020 to 2025.

The framework aims to promote joint research in areas such as computer science, artificial intelligence, mathematics, physics, materials science, astronautics, and energy conservation and environmental protection technology.

Academic exchanges and talent training are also the focus of China-Russia cooperation, and have achieved tangible results. In 2019, Tsinghua University and St. Petersburg State University established the Tsinghua Institute of Russian Studies. A year later, Peking University and Moscow University established the Sino-Russian Mathematics Center in Beijing.

According to Nature, China has become one of Russia’s major academic partners in recent years, publishing about 17% of Russia’s internationally co-authored papers last year. This is nearly double compared to about 9% in 2012.

Ding Zhifeng, executive president of the Beijing Global Talent Exchange Association and secretary general of the China Center of the Russian Academy of Engineering, said that China-Russia scientific cooperation will be more profound and practical with the support of the scientific communities of the two countries. said to have become

Since 2020, the Russian Academy of Engineering has welcomed 30 new Chinese engineers as “foreign academics”. The Academy bestows this prestigious title on renowned engineers from around 20 countries. Among them are former and current presidents of the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

The China Center of the Russian Academy of Engineering also launched nine Sino-Russian expert committees with more than 300 experts in key scientific fields such as aerospace engineering, integrated circuits and carbon technology. In addition, the center facilitated the establishment of 47 international innovation centers and collaborative research institutes.

“Science and technology cooperation will help China and Russia improve their innovation capabilities, promote socio-economic development, and deepen mutual friendship and publicity,” Ding said. “Such efforts will promote the development of China-Russia comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership in the new era.”

Leading scientists and engineers can play an important role in deepening Sino-Russian cooperation and industrializing scientific and technological discoveries, Ding said.

China and Russia will engage non-governmental organizations and private enterprises in bilateral scientific cooperation, including the establishment of sectoral cooperation platforms and innovation centers, joint programs to cultivate young talents, and high-level academic forums. He added that we should support that.

Complementarity is welcome

Wu Daming, a professor at Beijing University of Chemical Technology and a foreign scholar at the Russian Academy of Engineering, said China and Russia complement each other in science, technology and economy.

According to Wu, Russian engineering is world-renowned for its durability and reliability. “He still uses a Soviet-era frying pan that he got when he was studying in Russia decades ago,” he said.

Russian engineers also excel in many strategic areas, such as aerospace engineering, nuclear technology, and civil engineering.

As Russia needs to improve in terms of consumer technology products and market size, China’s robust industrial and manufacturing sector and its huge market will help Russia understand how to solve these problems through trade and cooperation. Wu said it helps to do that.

Russia has a long history of excellence in basic sciences such as mathematics, physics, materials science and chemistry, but China also attaches great importance to basic sciences, creating new opportunities for cooperation. Mr Wu said.

Wang Lijun, a professor at North China University of Technology and a foreign scholar at the Russian Academy of Engineering, said that China and Russia should work together in the fields of mathematics, basic algorithms, artificial intelligence, and industrial software to increase the competitiveness of the digital economy. He said there is a need to strengthen cooperation in both countries.

“China has a robust digital industry and infrastructure, while Russia excels in basic research and basic algorithms,” he said. “If we can combine the advantages of Chinese hardware with the strengths of Russian software, we will be able to overcome many bottlenecks and create innovations that will benefit the people of both countries and the world.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://global.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202303/20/WS6417a462a31057c47ebb552d.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related