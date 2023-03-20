APAC manufacturers lack skilled labor and technology to outperform competitors





A Rockwell Automation study found that more than 45% of APAC manufacturers need more innovation, a skilled workforce and technology to outperform their competitors. We plan to introduce smart manufacturing within the year.

The pandemic is testing all manufacturers, and a recent study by Rockwell Automation proves leading manufacturers are still increasingly adopting smart manufacturing to outperform their competitors. . However, there are more manufacturers whose organizations lack the technology needed to beat the competition in 2023 compared to 2022.

The 8th Annual State of Smart Manufacturing report, conducted by Rockwell Automation in partnership with Sapio Research, surveyed the broadest audience to date. His 1,350+ manufacturers from 13 major manufacturing countries including Australia, China, India, Japan and South Korea participated.

The top two ways respondents are dealing with internal risks is by adopting new technologies aimed at minimizing disruptions due to workforce or supply issues (53%), says Rockwell Automation. pointed out in the report. But for his one-third of manufacturers worldwide, the wide range of systems and platforms available has paralyzed technology and made it impossible to make decisions between solutions.

When it comes to external risks such as inflation, supply chains and labor shortages, the survey also shows that adopting new technology is the top mitigation measure (44%).

When it comes to supply chains, a Rockwell Automation study found that four-fifths of manufacturers worldwide still do not have an end-to-end supply chain planning solution. Regionally, the biggest barriers to smart manufacturing adoption by Asia Pacific manufacturers are employee resistance to technology adoption and change, skill sets to manage smart manufacturing implementations. lack of a clear definition of the value/ROI of smart manufacturing.

Nearly half (44%) of Asia Pacific manufacturers plan to implement smart manufacturing within the next year, according to Rockwell Automation. Of these, China (80%), Australia (60%) and India (59%) are already using some components of smart manufacturing, the study shows. So far, quality management system (QMS) is the smart manufacturing system that the APAC respondent saw the largest ROI for him, followed by manufacturing execution system (MES) and enterprise resource planning (ERP).

According to the study, the two most popular technology investments globally are process automation and cloud/SaaS, with 63% of participants adopting and delivering the highest returns. Process automation will deliver the most significant ROI, followed by Cloud/SaaS and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

In terms of risks, cybersecurity ranks highest as the obstacle that all respondents are trying to mitigate with their smart manufacturing initiatives. In fact, according to data, the manufacturing industry had paid him the highest average ransom of US$2 million in 2022.

As a result, more manufacturers surveyed (50%) are moving their operations to the cloud for enhanced cybersecurity protection and business continuity. When it comes to the workforce, there is a growing sense that manufacturers who are able to attract and retain the right team and improve their skills will outperform their competitors.

88% of APAC manufacturers plan to retain or increase employment through technology adoption. Additionally, 39% of his respondents believe their existing workforce can be repurposed due to increased use of technology, Rockwell Automation said.

