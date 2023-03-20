Google Trends data reveals searches for ‘banking crisis’, ‘bank run’ and skyrocketing – Bitcoin News





As Google Trends data shows, interest in the US banking crisis has increased significantly over the past two weeks. We’re seeing a spike in queries related to search terms like “banking crisis,” “bank failure,” and “bank failure.” On March 13, 2023, the search term “banking crisis” reached the top 100 Google Trends. Related topics include financial troubles at Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and First Republic Bank.

Google Trends shows global interest in US banking crisis that surged last week

Data from Google Trends shows that public interest in the US banking crisis has increased significantly, leading to a surge in searches.

A related question popped up on Google related to the recent US bank failures.

The growing public interest stems from the failure of three banks: Silvergate Bank, Signature Bank, and Silicon Valley Bank. Two of the three banks are the second largest in U.S. history and one of his third largest bank failures after the 2008 Washington Mutual (Wham) failure. People have also expressed concerns about other banks, including Pacwest Bancorp, First Republic Bank and Swiss Bank. Major Credit Suisse.

Google Trends data for March 19, 2023, 30-day stats, and worldwide data for the search term 'bank failure'.

According to Google Trends, global interest in the “bank failure” topic reached 100 points on March 13th. The increase started on March 9, 2023 and he is currently at 34 points as of this writing. Search terms such as “banking crisis,” “bank collapse,” and “bank of the United States” saw a significant increase in searches on March 13th. A significant portion of the interest is from the United States, but there is also strong interest from countries such as Zimbabwe, Canada, China, Egypt, New Zealand and Singapore.

Google Trends has also documented other breakout searches such as the 2023 banking crisis, the Silicon Valley banking crisis, and the US banking crisis. Over the past 14 days, we’ve seen an increase in search queries for banks of all sizes, including large banks, medium-sized financial institutions, and smaller banks. The last time searches for these terms peaked was during the Great Recession of 2008, and he was in June, July, August, September and October, specifically.

Google Trends data for March 19, 2023, 30-day stats, and worldwide data for the search term 'banking crisis'.

“Deposit”, “Insured Deposit”, “Uninsured Deposit”, “Bank Run”, “FDIC”, “Bailout”, “Bailout”, “Federal Reserve”, “Federal Reserve”, “Interest Rate” Banking terms such as ‘, ‘rate hike’ and ‘rate hike’ have also trended upwards over the past two weeks.

