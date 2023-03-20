Read Layoff Letter Google Employee Sent To Sundar Pichai: ‘Don’t Be A Bad Guy’





Google employees sent an open letter to CEO Sundar Pichai asking for better handling of layoffs. They demanded that staff members who were laid off be notified directly so they could say goodbye to their colleagues. Read the letters with the names of over 1,400 workers. Loading Something is loading.

Google employees sent Sundar Pichai an open letter demanding better handling of the mass layoffs.

They urged companies to consider freezing new hires, give priority to workers who have been laid off for recruitment, and allow employees to end scheduled leave such as parental leave and bereavement leave. I hope to

The letter, signed by more than 1,400 workers, said of the global layoffs:

Pichai, CEO of Google’s parent company Alphabet, said in an email to employees on Jan. 20 that the company will cut about 12,000 jobs and “take full responsibility for the decisions that have brought us here. ‘ said.

Since then, Google employees who have been laid off have shared stories of losing their jobs. One husband said they stared at each other in “disbelief” after finding out they were both fired, while a former Google employee told Insider she was taking care of her terminally ill mother. She said she lost her job while on nursing care leave.

One Google employee who survived the layoffs told Insider that during a meeting the day the layoffs were announced, some of the employees who were still working were crying.

Google and the Alphabet union didn’t immediately respond to an Insider’s request for comment outside of normal business hours.

Here is the text of the letter:

thunder,

The impact of Alphabet’s decision to cut its workforce is global. Nowhere is the voice of workers properly considered. As workers, we know we are stronger together than alone. As such, we are gathering all over the world to listen.

Specifically, we ask for the following pledges:

1) Freeze all new hires during the layoff process. Before compulsory dismissal, first seek voluntary dismissal and voluntary reduction of working hours. Allow employee “rotation” to further avoid forced redundancies.

2) Give priority to rehire recently terminated Alphabet employees. Prioritize internal transfer options, prioritize job access without the need for re-interviews, and agree to fair exit packages.

3) Protect your colleagues from countries in active conflict or humanitarian crisis (Ukraine, Russia, etc.). Do not terminate employment if it adversely affects visas and requires workers to return to unsafe or unstable countries. Provide additional support for those workers who are at risk of losing their residency permits. We help you find jobs inside and outside the company and provide you with adequate gardening leave.

4) Respect scheduled leave (birth, baby bonding, caregiver and bereavement) and do not issue notices until the leave is over. Employees who are notified will be notified directly and given a chance to say goodbye to their colleagues.

5) Avoid the discriminatory influence based on gender, gender identity, gender expression, age, sexual orientation, racial or ethnic identity, caste, veteran status, religion, and disability;

We call on you and Alphabet more broadly to make these important commitments. Our company has long advertised a commitment to our users and employees doing the right thing. These commitments demonstrate that Alphabet adheres to the final line of our Code of Conduct: Don’t Be Evil.

We know this is within your means and capabilities.

Do you work for Google or have an insight to share? Reach out to this reporter on stabahriti@insider.com or Twitter from any non-work device.

